Where you can find former Royals on baseball rosters in 2024

Old friend alert!

By Max Rieper
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Eric Hosmer officially retired over the winter, and Mike Moustakas failed to make the White Sox roster, further dwindling the number of players from the 2015 Royals championship club still in the big leagues. Danny Duffy is still chugging along, trying to stay healthy in the minors with the Rangers, lefty reliever Scott Alexander is on the Injured List with the A’s, and Michael Mariot (do you even remember him?) just signed a minor league deal with the Mariners at age 35.

But there are still a fair number of Royals still in baseball. Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season. Some minor league rosters have not been set, and some players may still be released.

Former Royals hitters in 2024

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Nori Aoki Yakult NPB
Andrew Benintendi White Sox MLB
Orlando Calixte Chunichi NPB
Angelo Castellano White Sox Minor leagues
Franchy Cordero Seibu NPB
Hunter Dozier Angels Minor leagues
Matt Duffy Rangers Minor leagues
Clay Dungan Padres Minor leagues
Maikel Franco Rakuten NPB
Cam Gallagher Phillies Minor leagues
Jesse Hahn Dodgers Minor leagues
Elier Hernandez Rangers Minor leagues
Brewer Hicklen Brewers Minor leagues
Jack Lopez Angels Minor leagues
Nicky Lopez White Sox MLB
Martín Maldonado White Sox MLB
Junior Marin Phillies Minor leagues
Erick Mejia Nationals Minor leagues
Whit Merrifield Phillies MLB
Edward Olivares Pirates MLB
Ryan O'Hearn Orioles MLB
Chris Owings Dodgers Minor leagues
Blake Perkins Brewers MLB
Brett Phillips White Sox Minor leagues
Angel Pierre Red Sox Minor leagues
Franmil Reyes Nippon NPB
Matt Reynolds Hiroshima NPB
Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks DFA
Sebastián Rivero Braves Minor leagues
Brent Rooker Athletics MLB
Esteury Ruiz Athletics Minor leagues
Carlos Santana Twins MLB
Jorge Soler Giants MLB
Michael A. Taylor Pirates MLB
Samad Taylor Mariners Minor leagues
Bubba Thompson Reds MLB

Former Royals pitchers in 2023

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Albert Abreu Seibu NPB
Jason Adam Rays MLB
Chance Adams Rockies Minor leagues
Scott Alexander Athletics MLB (IL)
Joe Barlow White Sox Minor leagues
Scott Barlow Guardians MLB
Jacob Barnes Nationals Minor leagues
Anthony Bender Marlins MLB
Scott Blewett Twins Minor leagues
Aaron Brooks Athletics Minor leagues
Max Castillo Phillies Minor leagues
Aroldis Chapman Pirates MLB
Jesse Chavez Braves MLB
Taylor Clarke Brewers MLB (IL)
Dylan Coleman Astros Minor leagues
Jose Cuas Cubs MLB
Fernando Cruz Reds MLB
Tucker Davidson Orioles Minor leagues
Garrett Davila Mariners Minor leagues
Luis de Avila Braves Minor leagues
Jake Diekman Mets MLB
Daniel Duarte Twins MLB
Danny Duffy Rangers Minor leagues
Luke Farrell Nationals Minor leagues
Grant Gambrell Red Sox Minor leagues
Gerson Garabito Rangers Minor leagues
Robert Garcia Nationals MLB
Amir Garrett Angels Minor leagues
Foster Griffin Yomiuri NPB
Zach Haake Phillies Minor leagues
Patrick Halligan Braves Minor leagues
Jonathan Heasley Orioles MLB
Liam Hendriks Red Sox MLB (IL)
Tim Hill White Sox MLB
Taylor Hearn Hiroshima NPB
Jakob Junis Brewers MLB
Brad Keller White Sox Minor leagues
Jackson Kowar Mariners MLB (IL)
Ben Lively Guardians MLB (IL)
Jorge López Mets MLB
Richard Lovelady Cubs Minor leagues
Elvis Luciano Yomiuri NPB
Andres Machado Orix NPB
Sean Manaea Mets MLB
Yunior Marte Phillies MLB
Mike Mayers Blue Jays Minor leagues
Wyatt Mills Red Sox Minor leagues
Anthony Misiewicz Yankees Minor leagues
Yohanse Morel Rangers Minor leagues
Jake Odorizzi Rays Minor leagues
Joel Payamps Brewers MLB
Wilking Rodriguez Cardinals Minor leagues
David Sandlin Red Sox Minor leagues
Braden Shipley Rangers Minor leagues
TJ Sikkema Reds Minor leagues
Burch Smith Marlins MLB
Collin Snider Mariners MLB
Gabe Speier Mariners MLB
Josh Staumont Twins MLB (IL)
Matt Strahm Phillies MLB
Nolan Watson Padres Minor leagues
Luke Weaver Yankees MLB
Nathan Webb Orioles Minor leagues
Ryan Yarbrough Dodgers MLB

