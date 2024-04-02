Where you can find former Royals on baseball rosters in 2024

Eric Hosmer officially retired over the winter, and Mike Moustakas failed to make the White Sox roster, further dwindling the number of players from the 2015 Royals championship club still in the big leagues. Danny Duffy is still chugging along, trying to stay healthy in the minors with the Rangers, lefty reliever Scott Alexander is on the Injured List with the A’s, and Michael Mariot (do you even remember him?) just signed a minor league deal with the Mariners at age 35.

But there are still a fair number of Royals still in baseball. Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season. Some minor league rosters have not been set, and some players may still be released.

Former Royals hitters in 2024 Player Team Level Player Team Level Nori Aoki Yakult NPB Andrew Benintendi White Sox MLB Orlando Calixte Chunichi NPB Angelo Castellano White Sox Minor leagues Franchy Cordero Seibu NPB Hunter Dozier Angels Minor leagues Matt Duffy Rangers Minor leagues Clay Dungan Padres Minor leagues Maikel Franco Rakuten NPB Cam Gallagher Phillies Minor leagues Jesse Hahn Dodgers Minor leagues Elier Hernandez Rangers Minor leagues Brewer Hicklen Brewers Minor leagues Jack Lopez Angels Minor leagues Nicky Lopez White Sox MLB Martín Maldonado White Sox MLB Junior Marin Phillies Minor leagues Erick Mejia Nationals Minor leagues Whit Merrifield Phillies MLB Edward Olivares Pirates MLB Ryan O'Hearn Orioles MLB Chris Owings Dodgers Minor leagues Blake Perkins Brewers MLB Brett Phillips White Sox Minor leagues Angel Pierre Red Sox Minor leagues Franmil Reyes Nippon NPB Matt Reynolds Hiroshima NPB Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks DFA Sebastián Rivero Braves Minor leagues Brent Rooker Athletics MLB Esteury Ruiz Athletics Minor leagues Carlos Santana Twins MLB Jorge Soler Giants MLB Michael A. Taylor Pirates MLB Samad Taylor Mariners Minor leagues Bubba Thompson Reds MLB