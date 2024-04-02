Where you can find former Royals on baseball rosters in 2024

Eric Hosmer officially retired over the winter, and Mike Moustakas failed to make the White Sox roster, further dwindling the number of players from the 2015 Royals championship club still in the big leagues. Danny Duffy is still chugging along, trying to stay healthy in the minors with the Rangers, lefty reliever Scott Alexander is on the Injured List with the A’s, and Michael Mariot (do you even remember him?) just signed a minor league deal with the Mariners at age 35.
But there are still a fair number of Royals still in baseball. Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season. Some minor league rosters have not been set, and some players may still be released.
Former Royals hitters in 2024
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Nori Aoki
|Yakult
|NPB
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|MLB
|Orlando Calixte
|Chunichi
|NPB
|Angelo Castellano
|White Sox
|Minor leagues
|Franchy Cordero
|Seibu
|NPB
|Hunter Dozier
|Angels
|Minor leagues
|Matt Duffy
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|Clay Dungan
|Padres
|Minor leagues
|Maikel Franco
|Rakuten
|NPB
|Cam Gallagher
|Phillies
|Minor leagues
|Jesse Hahn
|Dodgers
|Minor leagues
|Elier Hernandez
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|Brewer Hicklen
|Brewers
|Minor leagues
|Jack Lopez
|Angels
|Minor leagues
|Nicky Lopez
|White Sox
|MLB
|Martín Maldonado
|White Sox
|MLB
|Junior Marin
|Phillies
|Minor leagues
|Erick Mejia
|Nationals
|Minor leagues
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|MLB
|Edward Olivares
|Pirates
|MLB
|Ryan O'Hearn
|Orioles
|MLB
|Chris Owings
|Dodgers
|Minor leagues
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|MLB
|Brett Phillips
|White Sox
|Minor leagues
|Angel Pierre
|Red Sox
|Minor leagues
|Franmil Reyes
|Nippon
|NPB
|Matt Reynolds
|Hiroshima
|NPB
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|DFA
|Sebastián Rivero
|Braves
|Minor leagues
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|MLB
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|Minor leagues
|Carlos Santana
|Twins
|MLB
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|MLB
|Michael A. Taylor
|Pirates
|MLB
|Samad Taylor
|Mariners
|Minor leagues
|Bubba Thompson
|Reds
|MLB
Former Royals pitchers in 2023
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Albert Abreu
|Seibu
|NPB
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|MLB
|Chance Adams
|Rockies
|Minor leagues
|Scott Alexander
|Athletics
|MLB (IL)
|Joe Barlow
|White Sox
|Minor leagues
|Scott Barlow
|Guardians
|MLB
|Jacob Barnes
|Nationals
|Minor leagues
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|MLB
|Scott Blewett
|Twins
|Minor leagues
|Aaron Brooks
|Athletics
|Minor leagues
|Max Castillo
|Phillies
|Minor leagues
|Aroldis Chapman
|Pirates
|MLB
|Jesse Chavez
|Braves
|MLB
|Taylor Clarke
|Brewers
|MLB (IL)
|Dylan Coleman
|Astros
|Minor leagues
|Jose Cuas
|Cubs
|MLB
|Fernando Cruz
|Reds
|MLB
|Tucker Davidson
|Orioles
|Minor leagues
|Garrett Davila
|Mariners
|Minor leagues
|Luis de Avila
|Braves
|Minor leagues
|Jake Diekman
|Mets
|MLB
|Daniel Duarte
|Twins
|MLB
|Danny Duffy
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|Luke Farrell
|Nationals
|Minor leagues
|Grant Gambrell
|Red Sox
|Minor leagues
|Gerson Garabito
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|Robert Garcia
|Nationals
|MLB
|Amir Garrett
|Angels
|Minor leagues
|Foster Griffin
|Yomiuri
|NPB
|Zach Haake
|Phillies
|Minor leagues
|Patrick Halligan
|Braves
|Minor leagues
|Jonathan Heasley
|Orioles
|MLB
|Liam Hendriks
|Red Sox
|MLB (IL)
|Tim Hill
|White Sox
|MLB
|Taylor Hearn
|Hiroshima
|NPB
|Jakob Junis
|Brewers
|MLB
|Brad Keller
|White Sox
|Minor leagues
|Jackson Kowar
|Mariners
|MLB (IL)
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|MLB (IL)
|Jorge López
|Mets
|MLB
|Richard Lovelady
|Cubs
|Minor leagues
|Elvis Luciano
|Yomiuri
|NPB
|Andres Machado
|Orix
|NPB
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|MLB
|Yunior Marte
|Phillies
|MLB
|Mike Mayers
|Blue Jays
|Minor leagues
|Wyatt Mills
|Red Sox
|Minor leagues
|Anthony Misiewicz
|Yankees
|Minor leagues
|Yohanse Morel
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|Jake Odorizzi
|Rays
|Minor leagues
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|MLB
|Wilking Rodriguez
|Cardinals
|Minor leagues
|David Sandlin
|Red Sox
|Minor leagues
|Braden Shipley
|Rangers
|Minor leagues
|TJ Sikkema
|Reds
|Minor leagues
|Burch Smith
|Marlins
|MLB
|Collin Snider
|Mariners
|MLB
|Gabe Speier
|Mariners
|MLB
|Josh Staumont
|Twins
|MLB (IL)
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|MLB
|Nolan Watson
|Padres
|Minor leagues
|Luke Weaver
|Yankees
|MLB
|Nathan Webb
|Orioles
|Minor leagues
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|MLB
