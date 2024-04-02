Royals have fourth-highest bonus pool for 2024 draft

Major League Baseball announced bonus slot values for the 2024 draft, and the Royals have the fourth-largest bonus pool at $15,418,300, according to Baseball America. Baseball assigns bonus amounts for each slot, which can be pooled together by teams to allocate how they see fit among their draft selection in the first ten rounds. The Cleveland Guardians will have the largest bonus pool at $18,334,000 thanks to winning the draft lottery. The Royals will actually pick sixth in the draft, due to the lottery, but will have the fourth-largest draft pool thanks to an extra competitive balance pick after the first round.

Last year the Royals had $12,313,500 to spend, and allocated $12,859,700 in bonuses to draftees. Teams are allowed to go up to five percent over their bonus pool without incurring penalties.

International bonus pool amounts were also announced for the 2025 signing period. The Royals will have $6,908,600 to spend on international free agents, the second-highest tier. The Reds, Tigers, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Athletics, Mariners, and Rays can all spend $7,555,500. The Royals are in the second-highest tier because they had a pick in the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the draft this year.