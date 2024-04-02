Marsh shines in 4-1 win over Orioles

After coughing up the game last night, the Royals bounced back with a 4-1 win over the defending AL East champions. It was due, in large part, to an incredible performance from Alec Marsh. The win pushes Kansas City’s record to 2-3 on the 2024 season.

It didn’t take long for the Royals’ offense to erase the memory of Monday night’s blunder. In the top of the second inning, Nick Loftin avenged his mishaps with an RBI-single to the opposite field. Moments later, Maikel Garcia ripped a two-run double to the left field corner — opening up a 3-0 lead for Marsh. He later tagged an opposite field triple for the club’s fourth run.

Nick and Maikel have us on the board first!

An RBI three-bagger for Maikel makes it 4-1 #Royals.



— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 2, 2024

Marsh did what Michael Wacha couldn’t do the other night. Hold the lead. The right-hander cruised through his first four innings and allowed just one run on a softly-hit double. Other than that, he pounded the zone effectively. Even when the weather became a serious factor, Marsh got better. He breezed through the fifth, sixth and seventh in less than 30 pitches.

In the end, he finished with a career-high seven innings with five strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

Matt Quatraro turned things over to John Schreiber in the eighth, who tossed a scoreless frame against the bottom of Baltimore’s lineup. Will Smith entered in the ninth for his first save opportunity and slammed door.

The Royals, 2-3, will try and grab the series tomorrow afternoon (assuming the rains stays away). Cole Ragans will duel with Corbin Burnes. First pitch is slated for 12:10 p.m. CT.