Royals announce remaining minor league rosters

The Royals announced their rosters for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals, High-A Quad Cities Bandits, and Low-A Columbia Fireflies today, as they prepare to begin play this weekend and next week. The Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers already began play last weekend.

Catcher Blake Mitchell, who was the eighth overall pick in last year’s draft, will start behind the plate for Columbia in the South Atlantic League. Fellow 2023 draftees Ethan Bosacker, Chase Isbell, Connor Oliver, Jacob Widener, and Blake Wolters will be on the pitching staff. Manager Jesus Azuaje will have a lineup with toolsy young hitters like infielder Austin Charles and outfielder Erick Peña.

Columbia Fireflies (Low-A)

Catchers: Blake Mitchell, Dionmy Salon, Gabriel Silva

Infielders: Chris Brito, Austin Charles, Derlin Figueroa, Jhonny Perdomo, Lizandro Rodriguez, Daniel Vazquez

Outfielders: Brennon McNair, Erick Peña, Milo Rushford, Erick Torres

Pitchers: Felix Arronde, Ethan Bosacker, Conor Fenlong, Eduardo Herrera, Chase Isbell, Doug Kirkland, Logan Martin, Connor Oliver, Hunter Patteson, Luis Polanco, Yimi Presinal, Nicholas Regalado, Emmanuel Reyes, Jarold Rosado, Mauricio Veliz, Jacob Widener, Blake Wolters

The Quad Cities roster will be highlighted by 2021 draft picks Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna on the pitching staff. Henry Williams, obtained from the Padres in the Scott Barlow trade, will also pitch for the Bandits along with 2023 draftee Hunter Owen, and reliever standout Cooper McKeehan. The lineup will feature players who were in college ball last spring like Dustin Dickerson, Justin Johnson, Trevor Werner, Jared Dickey, Spencer Nivens, and Carson Roccaforte. Kansas City native Carter Jensen brings his patient bat to the lineup at catcher for manager Brooks Conrad.

Quad Cities Bandits (High-A)

Catchers: Kale Emshoff, Omar Hernandez, Carter Jensen

Infielders: Dustin Dickerson, Justin Johnson, Deivis Nadal, Jack Pineda, Brett Squires, Trevor Werner

Outfielders: Jared Dickey, Spencer Nivens, Jean Ramirez, Carson Roccaforte

Pitchers: AJ Block, Natanael Garabitos, Parker Harm, Brandon Johnson, Ben Kudrna, Chazz Marinez, Cooper McKeehan, Frank Mozzicato, Hunter Owen, Shane Panzini, Ryan Ramsey, Oscar Rayo, Ben Sears, Chase Wallace, Henry Williams

Gavin Cross attempts to return from a season marred by a tick-borne illness as a starting outfielder for the Naturals. Cayden Wallace is another top hitting prospect that will begin in Double-A, a level that will feature many top prospects around baseball. Javier Vaz brings a patient eye and some speed as a second baseman and outfielder. Joe Gray Jr., acquired from the Brewers in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft, will bring additional speed. Chandler Champlain, Mason Barnett, Tyson Guerrero, and Noah Cameron are pitchers to watch for the Naturals this year.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A)

Catchers: Rodolfo Duran, Luca Tresh

Infielders: Josh Lester, Shervyn Newton, Dillan Shrum, Leonel Valera, Javier Vaz, Cayden Wallace, Peyton Wilson

Outfielders: Gavin Cross, Joe Gray, Jr., Diego Hernandez, River Town

Pitchers: Luinder Avila, Mason Barnett, Ryan Brady, Noah Cameron, Eric Cerantola, Chandler Champlain, Will Fleming, Tyson Guerrero, Rylan Kaufman, Keylan Killgore, Noah Murdock, Cruz Noriega, Anderson Paulino, Anthony Simonelli, Beck Way