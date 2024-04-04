Royals Rundown: Voters say NO & no Baltimore blues

Stuck in a weather delay, Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get on with the show! They react to the April 2nd vote and how that could affect the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, who is stepping up the most against the Baltimore Orioles as Kansas City looks for their first series win in 2024? Tune in to find out!

