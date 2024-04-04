Eight-run 7th powers Royals past White Sox in 10-1 win

With two outs in the 6th, Royals starter Seth Lugo gave up a double to Korey Lee, putting the tying run on 2nd. Matt Quatraro ended his night, turning to a struggling Royals bullpen. This was a similar script to Kansas City’s series in Baltimore.

One White Sox out and two Royals outs later, a nervous 2-1 game had turned into a stress-free 10-1 game, as an eight-run 7th propelled Kansas City to its first series opening win of the season. Lugo earned his first win as a Royal and helped Kansas City improve to 3-4.

Despite the slow burn, the Royals scored first for the 4th straight game. MJ Melendez sent his 4th double of the season off the glove of Andrew Vaughn with one out in the 2nd and scored on Nelson Velazquez’s RBI single. Hunter Renfroe then singled to put runners on 1st and 2nd with one out but Nick Loftin grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the inning.

Chicago responded by getting Royals starter Seth Lugo into some trouble as well in the 3rd. Old friend Nicky Lopez started with a one out single, moving to 2nd on Korey Lee’s infield single. Another old friend Andrew Benintendi loaded up the bases thanks to Bobby Witt Jr’s first error of the season. He made up for it with an impressive inning-ending double play to help Lugo escape the jam.

Kansas City wasted a Witt Jr double in the 3rd but was picked up by Velazquez again in the 4th with a solo shot, his 2nd homer of the season, giving the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Lugo cruised, neeing just over 50 pitches to get through his first five innings of work but found more problems in the 6th.

Moncada led off with a walk and moved to third on Gavin Sheets one out double. Vaughn followed the double with an RBI single, cutting the Royals’ lead in half to 2-1. The run snapped Lugo’s 11.1 inning scoreless streak to start the season and put runners on the corner with just one out. However, Kansas City’s defense came up big again, with Hunter Renfroe ending the inning by throwing out Sheets at home trying to score on a fly out.

Lugo got the first two outs of the 7th but surrendered a double to Lee to bring Chicago back to the top of the order, ending his day. Quatraro turned to an ailing bullpen, giving the ball to the lefty Zerpa tasked with retiring Benintendi. He did the job, getting the former Royal to fly out to Kyle Isbel. Lugo finished his night giving up just the one run in 6.2 IP, striking out three White Sox.

And that’s when the floodgates opened. Deivi Garcia replaced White Sox starter Michael Soroka, who gave up just two runs across six innings of work. Garcia did not continue in that good work. After getting MJ Melendez to fly out for out number one, Garcia allowed the next six Royals to reach base, including back-to-back RBI singles from Isbel and Maikel Garcia to put the Royals up 5-1. After Vinnie Pasquantino flew out against new pitcher Dominic Leone, Salvador Perez appeared to hit an inning ending ground to shortstop with the bases loaded. Instead, Braden Shewmake booted it, allowing all three runs to score thanks to Bobby being otherworldly fast. It was then an 8-1 game.

The error brought Melendez back to plate after leading off the inning with a fly out to center. He responded to his chance at redemption by sending a 3-2 offering into the QuikTrip Fountain Deck (RIP Pepsi Party Porch), opening up the lead to 10-1.

After the dust settled on the 7th, Kansas City had scored eight runs on four hits, three walks, and the crucial error.

The Royals offense, despite needing the late surge, continued to plug away. Bobby added two hits and a walk, including a double. Melendez added a double and the overkill homer. Velazquez added two more hits and RBI.

And of course, the rotation looks good again with Lugo giving Kansas City another solid start. The Royals run differential is up to +14, double that of the 6-1 Yankees. Be happy about that or be sad about that. It’s entirely up to you.

Brady Singer takes the mound tomorrow looking for 2-0 series lead.

Up Next: Royals v. White Sox, Friday, April 5, 6:40 PM CDT, Kauffman Stadium. RHP Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.86 ERA) v. Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00 ERA)