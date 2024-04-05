Royals Rumblings - News for April 5, 2024

Anne Rogers with a pair of stories about injuries. The first is about Frank Mozzicato’s injury last season:

Frank Mozzicato’s 2023 season can be broken into two parts: Before the collision and after the collision... On June 2, a day after Mozzicato struck out 10 in five innings for the Fireflies, he was in shallow center field during batting practice on “bucket duty” — standing behind a net collecting baseballs thrown his way and putting them all into a bucket. He heard the crack of a bat and looked up to see a ball high in the air coming near him, so he ventured out to catch it — not realizing shortstop Brennon McNair was also shagging. “We don’t know we’re both going for it,” Mozzicato said. “And we smack into each other. The brim of my hat goes into his nose, his face comes and hits mine. We got knocked out. We both wake up and are gushing blood.” At the hospital, McNair was diagnosed with a concussion and Mozzicato with facial fractures that luckily didn’t require surgery. His eye was also swollen shut, though it healed well.

The second is the injury update for the team, including Michael Massey beginning his rehab assignment:

April 4: 2B Michael Massey to begin rehab assignment - The Royals announced that Massey, who missed the final week of Cactus League games because of lower back tightness, will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team wants to see how Massey feels after he plays a few games before they determine how long his rehab stint will be, but it will at least go through the weekend. Massey was placed on the 10-day IL on Opening Day, and stayed in Arizona to rehab before getting sent out to Northwest Arkansas. The 26-year-old infielder is expected to get a majority of starts over Adam Frazier at second base, who has been holding down the position in Massey’s absence. Massey hit .229/274/.381 with 15 homers in 129 games last season.

Sticking with MLB.com, Matt Monagan has a fun profile of a town in Venezuela, La Sabana, where a number of baseball players hail from, including Alcides Escobar and Maikel Garcia:

The 3,000-person village is one of seven that make up the Caruao Parish in Vargas Municipality. It sits on the north central coast of Venezuela, just northeast of Caracas along the Caribbean Sea. The closest big city is about an hour and a half away, and mountains surround the rural stretch of land — making it hard to get to. Rolando Petit, the scout who found Acuña, described his trip into La Sabana to The Athletic back in 2018. “You used to have to drive an off-road car or a 4-by-4,” Petit said. “It’s better now. But you still can’t get there without going through mountains, and you’re driving 20 to 25 miles per hour. Unless there’s mudslides. Then you can’t get there at all.” But once you do get inside, you won’t ever feel like leaving.

At The Star, Jaylon Thompson asked the new Royals what they did when they signed with Kansas City:

One popular conversation has centered on top barbecue spots. Smith and Lugo enjoyed their Jack Stack Barbecue experience. Meanwhile, Schreiber was introduced to the famous “Z-Man” sandwich at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. “My wife and I had Jack Stack Barbecue the first day they flew in,” Smith said. “That was one of my favorite places out here. … My wife had never had it before.” Smith enjoyed the burnt ends and cheesy corn. Lugo, who recalled his Jack Stack experience in December, savored his brisket plate. He also liked a few side dishes. “My wife got the pulled pork with the macaroni and the barbecue sauce,” Lugo said. “I remember trying her food.”

Speaking of eating and Thompson, he also penned a piece with the headline “Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. loves this sushi in KC. So I conquered my fears and tried some”:

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. didn’t hesitate when I asked him about his favorite go-to restaurant to try for our Let’s Dish series. Witt replied: Blue Sushi Sake Grill in the Power & Light District. Instantly, my mind raced a thousand miles a minute. Sweat dripped from my furrowed brow. How was I going to eat sushi? I was not the biggest fan. But I simply replied: “Nice! I can’t wait to try it.”

Aside from the all the old friend alerts in the White Sox dugout last night, former Royal Jackie Bradley Jr. has signed with the independent league Long Island Ducks.

Just a reminder that Inside the Crown is now $. It’s Lesky - you know he does good work so throw him a bone. Yesterday’s entry was about the bullpen loss to end the Orioles series:

I’m not going to light up the Royals for losing last night. I’m not going to bury them. I’m not going to rant as I have each of the last two seasons. It’s because I’m not even mad; I’m disappointed. For seven innings, I was crafting my words in my head about what I was going to write. The Royals were well on their way to their second-straight victory over the team that is probably the best in the American League. They were about to win a series on the road and even up their overall record. Then the bullpen happened.

Craig’s was also about said game we’d like to never speak about again:

There’s a difference between a game that is a must-win and a game you have to win. A must-win is one of those games that’s super important before the first pitch is even thrown. There are very few of those in baseball that aren’t incredibly obvious like an elimination game. Or in the playoffs in a seven-game series after a team has lost the first two. Maybe a regular season game where a slumping team is hanging onto postseason aspirations. Then there’s the “have to win” game. Those develop as the game is happening. That, I believe, was Wednesday’s game in Baltimore.

At Powder Blue Nostalgia, Patrick Glancy writes about the “unlikely rivalry” between the Royals and Yankees:

As for my team, the Kansas City Royals, they’ve never had a true rival in my lifetime. At least not when I was old enough to watch and follow the game. Ever since the introduction of interleague play, MLB has tried to sell us on the idea of a Royals-Cardinals rivalry, but no one’s buying it. They met in the 1985 World Series and the victory went to Kansas City, which gives us some degree of bragging rights. We’ve won four of the most important seven games in the all-time series. And considering the controversy surrounding Game 6, the seeds for a fantastic rivalry were planted. But because interleague play didn’t happen until 1997, they didn’t play a meaningful game again for twelve years, and the Cardinals have dominated ever since. For a real rivalry to develop, there has to be real doubt about the outcome. Nor have the Royals developed any true intra-division rivalries in the AL Central, which was born in 1994. Yeah, they had some dust-ups with the White Sox in 2015 and beyond, in the midst of a three-to-five-year window of relevancy, but outside of that, the Royals haven’t been good enough for opposing teams or fanbases to care about them. That hasn’t always been the case. In the late-seventies and early-eighties, the Royals found themselves in the middle of the best rivalry in baseball. On one side, the upstart Royals, a franchise that wasn’t even a decade old when the rivalry took off. And on the other, the New York Yankees, a juggernaut, the most historically successful franchise in baseball history.

Let’s revisit the ongoing Nike jersey debacle with Stephen J. Nesbitt and Tyler Kepner at The Athletic:

Then he gestured to his new Nike jersey in the Tigers’ clubhouse at Citi Field. “But now it’s just like, Eh, it’s just another jersey. There’s no special feel to it. You pick it up and you should feel like you’re putting on a freaking crown and a big-ass fluffy cape, you know what I mean?” Chafin all but sighed his conclusion, one shared by many players and fans across the majors. “They’re not bad jerseys,” he said. “Just, in my opinion, they’re not big-league jerseys.”

The A’s have reached an agreement to play their home games in Sacramento for 2025-2027. Who knows: considering the uncertainty with the Las Vegas stadium, maybe it will be even longer.

The Athletics, as part of their efforts to relocate to Las Vegas in time for the 2028 season, will play their home games for the 2025-27 seasons at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, the team announced on Thursday. The deal includes an option for a fourth season. The A’s lease with the City of Oakland is set to expire at the end of this season, yet the A’s rejected a five-year extension on the lease of Oakland Coliseum. That, plus an apparent desire to retain as much of their local broadcasting revenue as possible (a factor that my have dissuaded them from temporarily relocating to Salt Lake City or other out-of-state possibilities), led the A’s to the capital city of California. The A’s do not intend to change their name to reflect their Sacramento residency. Instead, they’ll be known simply by their nickname, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich... It appears Sutter Health Park plans to host both the A’s and the Sacramento River Cats (the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate) in those three seasons, as the press release states fans “also still get to enjoy the beloved tradition of Minor League Baseball and the Sacramento River Cats.” This means the ballpark would host 156 games (81 MLB games and 75 MiLB games) between late March and early October.

A little closer to home, John Sherman’s wife is now making relocation threats on social media:

The wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman says both the Royals and Chiefs are done negotiating with Jackson County and the community would be lucky if both teams wind up in Kansas. Marny Sherman’s comments came Wednesday morning to posts on her Facebook page after Jackson County voters overwhelmingly defeated a sales tax referendum to help finance a new Royals ballpark in the Crossroads and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Wednesday morning, after Jackson County voters overwhelmingly defeated the stadium sales tax referendum to fund a new Crossroads ballpark and help maintain Arrowhead Stadium, Marny Sherman was on her Facebook page responding to comments. “Unfortunately neither team will work with Jackson County again,” she said in a comment on a public Facebook post. “They had been working behind the scenes for two years attempting to get a location approved. Which was I think Frank White’s plan all along. In any case most unfortunate for sports fans in KC. The lack of leadership has lost the city two treasured assets. I mean if you don’t support the Chiefs after 3 Super Bowl wins why would they stay? We will be lucky if both teams wind up in Kansas. At least still in the area!”

We’re already a week delayed on the NPB preview and I’m going to bump it one more week. It’s mostly written already and, yes, the season started last week, but this topic is a bit more time sensitive. Next Monday, April 8th, there’s a solar eclipse that’s visible from many parts of the United States. So we’re going to talk about that this morning.

Per wiki (emphasis mine):

In the United States, totality will be visible through the states of Texas (including parts of San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth and all of Arlington, Dallas, Killeen, Temple, Texarkana, Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Waco), Oklahoma, Arkansas (including Morrilton/Petit Jean, Hot Springs, Searcy, Jonesboro, and Little Rock), Missouri, Tennessee (extreme northwestern corner of Lake County), Illinois (including Carbondale, where it intersects the path of the 2017 eclipse), Kentucky, Indiana (including Bloomington, Evansville, Indianapolis, Anderson, Muncie, Terre Haute, and Vincennes), Ohio (including Akron, Cleveland, Dayton, Lima, Lorain, Toledo, and Warren), Michigan (extreme southeastern corner of Monroe County), Pennsylvania (including Erie), Upstate New York (including Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, the Adirondacks, Potsdam, and Plattsburgh), and northern Vermont (including Burlington), New Hampshire, and Maine,[8][9] with the line of totality going almost directly over the state’s highest point Mount Katahdin.

Personally, I thought I was so smart and prepared. About a year ago, when hotels opened up reservations for this year, I got refundable hotel reservations both in Austin and in Dallas, thinking that if there was bad weather in one place, I could just go to the other. But, as the psalmist said, “History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man” **.

Mother Nature is not acting as expected. As maps show in the linked article, typically the best chances for a cloudless April 8th are in Texas and the southern states. However, a front will be in the process of stalling there and usually cloudy New England may be the best place to view.

If you’re like “hey, didn’t we just have an eclipse a few years ago”? You’re right! In fact, Farmhand wrote a great story about the 2017 eclipse. It’s definitely worth the revisit. At the time, he noted: “The contiguous U.S. last experienced this in 1979 - any given location on Earth experiences a total solar eclipse only once every ~400 years on average”. To see how rare they are in any given location, check out this map which shows all eclipse paths from now until 2044. Hey, Australia is lucky with 4 in the next couple decades!

The next major total solar eclipse in the United States won’t be until August 12, 2045 - so most of us are waiting another 21 years for a potential chance. Though a tiny bit of Alaska will get one in 2033 and parts of Montana and the Dakotas will see one in 2044. This article from Scientific American has a map that shows all eclipses in the last 100 hundred years and next hundred years.

Now that we’ve established that this is pretty rare (ok, really rare) - lets go back to the weather situation. Last fall, we talked about weather and listed a bunch of resources for forecasts. I’ve been leaning on our excellent local weather blog, Space City Weather, and yesterday morning, they had an updated cloud cover forecast map for the United States. Southeast Missouri along with parts of Southern Illinois and Indiana look like the best skies for totality along with the far northeast.

Here’s another weather resource to throw at you: the NWS IDSS Forecast Points. Enter in an address and you can see the forecast for that specific place. For instance, Kauffman Stadium shows a 29% chance of cloud cover at 2pm on Monday. Of course, there’s that most important of disclaimers with weather forecasts: it’s weather, it’s hard to predict, and we’re still more than 72 hours out. These are percentages, so 71% good still means 29% chance of bad and they are subject to change. Of course, my two hotel locations are at 77% and 61% chance of cloud cover. 23% chance of success, eh? So, basically the same odds as Tony Pena Jr getting a hit. It happened 179 times in his career... but, yuck.

Still, there are some positives even if it’s cloudy, depending on the clouds.

There are other major logistical hurdles. Speaking of hotels, a map from a company called AirDNA that tracks Airbnb availability is making the rounds on social medial. It’s a nice visualization of where tourists are flocking this weekend. Have to be honest - I like Airbnb/Vrbo for unique travel opportunities, but I don’t really trust it for something like this with high demand where there’s room for, ahem, shenanigans.

Also, I’m curious what traffic is going to be like. There were some horror stories back in 2017, but most of those were in low traffic areas that were completely inundated. Dallas has hosted Super Bowls and other large events - heck, I was at one last year that drew over 100K people. I think (hope) they can handle this sort of overflow. My prediction is that the Houston to Dallas corridor this weekend will just look like a busy holiday weekend. Monday - I just don’t know what to expect. Best guess is that our 4-hour trip home will be more like 6 or 7. But it’s such a unique event, I have no idea.

Finally, I was reading up about some other unique experiences. For instance, Delta offered a flight that went along the path from Austin to Detroit that sold out in less than a day. You don’t have to worry about clouds if you’re above the clouds. But you also don’t get the full effect up in the air. Eclipse cruises are a thing, too. Who knows? Maybe that’s something to consider for 2027.

