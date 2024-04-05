Brady Singer as a Royals X-Factor

The Royals were as active this offseason as any offseason in recent memory, specifically with their pitching rotation. In 2023, Kansas City starters finished with a 7.6 fWAR and a 5.17 ERA, both the second-worst mark in the American League. They responded by signing Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in free agency, both of whom looked solid in their first start with the Royals.

Cole Ragans got national attention after being a borderline ace with Kansas City last year. The bullpen has gotten a lot of attention. Bobby Witt Jr, Maikel Garcia, and Salvador Perez are off to red-hot starts at the plate and there is more buzz around the Royals than in previous seasons.

However, one name that has been mostly quiet all offseason was Brady Singer. And perhaps fittingly, his first start was also quiet due to the Royals offense exploding for 11 runs, including 10 in the first three innings.

As Kansas City destroyed Bailey Ober, Singer quietly struck out 10 Twins in seven innings of work, giving up just three hits and walking one batter. Kansas City’s rotation is undeniably better than it was last season. The top three starters look to be solid. But Singer is a bit of an X-Factor.

Singer has been better than his bad 2023 would have us believe

Since 2018, Singer has been the only Royals starter with at least two >2.0 fWAR seasons. That doesn’t include the 1.0 fWAR he posted as a rookie in 2020, which pro-rates to another >2.0 fWAR season across the 156 innings he averaged across the past two years. He posted a 1.9 mark last season, despite a bloated 5.52 ERA.

Kansas City brought in Lugo and Wacha to stabilize the rotation, but Singer has been the most consistent among the three. He’s been the best among the three. And had it not been for that disastrous 5.52 ERA last season, we would likely see them as Singer’s help rather than vice versa.

Since entering the league in 2020, Singer has been exactly what we thought he was - a high floor, low-ceiling starting pitcher. Across three of his four seasons, he has been a quality Major League starting pitcher. At his best, he has been a pretty good player.

Most starts of at least 7.0 scoreless innings since 2020 (AL only):



1. Gerrit Cole (12)

2. Chris Bassitt (11)

3. Framber Valdez (9)

T4. BRADY SINGER (8)*

T4. Shohei Ohtani (8)

T4. Alek Manoah (8)



*including today — Nick Kappel (@NickKappel) March 31, 2024

His game score of 80 in his first start was the third-highest of his career and his highest since 2022. Singer got less attention than every Royals starter, but a rebound from last season would make the rotation a whole lot better.

Turning a mid rotation into a good rotation

Right now, the Royals rotation looks really good. Through six games, they had the fifth-highest fWAR thanks to dominance from Ragans and really good opening outings from Lugo, Singer, and Alec Marsh. No starting rotation in baseball has a lower ERA through six games.

But on paper, it is an average rotation. Ragans looks like a potential ace, but Lugo has just a single season as a full-time starter under his belt at 34 years old and Wacha has just one >2.0 fWAR season since 2018.

Starting pitching is an equalizer, so having Major Leaguers like Lugo and Wacha on the bump every day gives the Royals a fighting chance they haven’t had in recent years. However, Singer probably has the highest ceiling of the group under Ragans. He gives up less contact and gets more called strikes than Lugo and Wacha. Batters barrel him up less frequently and he got a ton of swinging strikes in his first start. Not to mention that he is significantly younger than Lugo and Wacha.

With all that being said, pairing a great starter with three boring but fine starters is a significant upgrade for Kansas City. But if Singer can take a step forward and look more like a #2 than a #4, the rotation could be pretty feisty.

What needs to happen for Singer to take a step?

The single biggest red flag for Singer is his ineffectiveness against lefties. For his career, he gives up homers to lefties at a higher clip than righties (3% v. 2%), and managers like top stack lineups against him. He strikes out lefties more, but he also walks lefties nearly double the rate that he walks righties.

However, that wasn’t his problem last season. Lefties had a .338 wOBA against Singer last season, so he wasn’t good by any means, but he gave up homers at a lower rate than in previous years. His problem last year was actually his ineffectiveness against righties.

He gave up a career-high .357 wOBA against righties in 2023. Opposing right-handers slashed .321/.347/.498 against him after entering the season holding them to a .259/.305/.360 for his career. For those counting at home, that’s a 180-point jump in OPS against right-handed hitters. He posted an 8.02 ERA against righties last season.

It’s fair to say those numbers should level out in 2024. For him to take a step forward, though, he must be better against lefties too. He was in the 82nd percentile in ground ball percentage last season, which bodes well against righties. Kansas City has arguably the best defensive shortstop/third base duo in the league in Witt Jr and Garcia. However, the right side is weaker. Further, right field is always weak defensively, so Singer will be vulnerable to lefties if he can’t get more soft contact.

Singer is a strong rebound candidate

Of all the Royals that are eligible to improve on rough 2023 seasons, Singer is the most obvious pick. He was a consistently effective pitcher in his first three seasons and his ineffectiveness against right-handed hitters last season looks like an outlier.

The real question is what that rebound might look like. If he can get back to his 2020-23 form, the Royals look like they have a very stable rotation. If he can get back to his 2023 form or take a moderate step forward, the Royals could have a pretty nice rotation.

He’ll get another chance to take that step tonight.