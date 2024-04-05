Royals vs. White Sox Friday game thread

The Royals put up ten runs on the White Sox in the series opener on Thursday, so you hope they saved some runs for the rest of the series. Brady Singer takes the hill after going seven shutout innings in his first start of the season.

Here's how we're lining up tonight, with Brady Singer taking the bump against the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/m64n77IEHJ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 5, 2024

The White Sox are without Eloy Jiménez, who went on the Injured List today with an adductor strain. The selected the contract of veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman, who hit .238/.340/.394 in 420 plate appearances with the world-champion Rangers last year. Erick Fedde makes his second start for the White Sox after giving up two runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings with seven strikeouts in his debut.

Game time is at 6:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.