Singer sharp, bullpen barely holds on to win 2-1 over White Sox

The Royals got another terrific outing by a starter, a late run on clutch hit, and the bullpen was barely able to hold on to preserve a 2-1 win over the White Sox Friday evening. The Royals improve to 4-4, the first time they have been at .500 since April 20, 2022.

The Royals got things going in the opening frame against White Sox starter Erick Fedde. With two outs, Vinnie Pasquantino singled, and Salvador Perez continued his hot start with an RBI double to make it 1-0 Royals. The White Sox immediately answered with a Gavin Sheets solo home run in the second to tie the game.

After that, Singer was nails. He retired 15 in a row after that, until Yoan Moncada singled to lead off the seventh. Quatraro pulled him after he induced a fielder’s choice, giving him 7 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He exited after just 72 pitches with four strikeouts and just one walk. He threw 15 first pitch-strikes to 21 hitters, and induced 12 ground ball outs. It is the seventh Quality Start in eight games from Royals starters.

The Royals mustered a rally in the sixth, when Salvy led off with a single. MJ Melendez walked, and both runners advanced on a deep fly ball by Nelson Velázquez that was just short of being a home run. But when Adam Frazier chopped a weak dribbler to the pitcher, Salvy ran home on the contact play and was easily thrown out by Fedde. Hunter Renfroe struck out looking to end the threat.

The White Sox tried to get something going in the eighth when Nicky Lopez walked. He tried to steal second, and was initially called safe. But a careful review showed a quick tag by Witt was able to nab Lopez, which turned out to be huge when Dominic Fletcher hit a bloop single. Chris Stratton retired Andrew Benintendi to get out of the jam.

The White Sox brought in hard-throwing Michael Kopech for the ninth, but the wild right-hander walked Salv to start the inning. Pinch-runner Dairon Blanco stole second and MJ Melendez laced a line drive to left to score him and give the Royals the lead.

MJ for the lead! pic.twitter.com/4iio24bCiP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 6, 2024

The Will Smith Closer Experience was again a horror show, but at least it was short. After striking out Yoan Moncada, he gave up a double to Luis Robert, who injured himself running to second and had to leave the game. Smith walked pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar, and manager Matt Quatraro had seen enough. He brought in James McArthur, who needed just two pitches to induce a groundball double play to end the game.

The Royals get another strong starting pitching performance, and the evidence they need to make a bullpen change. They also earn at least a series split with the White Sox and can take the series tomorrow evening at 6:10 with Michael Wacha scheduled to face Chris Flexen.