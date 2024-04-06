Weekend Rumblings - News for April 6, 2024

The Royals were pumped after a late win to get back to .500 for the first time in nearly two years.

“It feels incredible,” said Brady Singer, who tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball. “Games like that are games we need to win and went out there and won. It was really good. I love these guys. It’s really fun and it’s a great team and obviously we look to get more. These guys are incredible. They fight each and every game.”

Matt Quatraro praised Salvy’s patience for a late walk that led to the game-winning run.

Perez also drew a walk in what turned into the game-winning run (after he was replaced by Blanco). “For a guy that doesn’t walk a lot, that was really good at bat,” said Royals manager Matt Quatraro. “He laid off three really tough pitches.”

Shreyas Laddha writes that the lineup looks improved.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro already sees a difference between this season’s and last season’s lineup. Last season, the Royals ranked No. 23 in total runs scored (676). This season, while early, KC ranks No. 12 in total runs scored (34) “It’s funny if you look at the lineup; the overwhelming majority of it is the same as last year, with some in slightly different spots,” Quatraro said. “I think the maturity, the growth, the understanding of what it takes to be a good player, but also be in a good lineup. Hopefully, they’re learning that as they go.”

Anne Rogers writes about prospects to keep an eye on in the minors, like Mason Barnett.

Barnett had a strong first full pro season last year, when he posted a 3.30 ERA across 114 2/3 innings, with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate, and batters hit just .208 against him. That earned him Royals Pitcher of the Year honors and an invite to big league camp this spring. Barnett has a four-pitch mix with an above-average fastball and changeup, along with a nasty slider and curveball. He’s a true starter prospect with a bulldog mentality on the mound, and the benefit of the Royals’ offseason additions at the Major League level is that they don’t have to rush Barnett — he can pitch his way to Kansas City when he’s ready.

Luis Robert Jr. left Friday’s game against the Royals with a hip flexor.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider has elbow discomfort.

Marlins pitcher Eury Perez needs Tommy John surgery.

Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks doesn’t like the baseballs at Coors Field.

After a poor start, are the Marlins ready to begin trading away players?

The fan that caught Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run claims she was pressured by the team into a deal for the ball.

Five teams did not have their alternate jerseys available for Friday’s games.

An Oakland fan group has applied for the trademark for “Las Vegas Athletics” so the team can’t have it.

The Orioles teamed up with the NFL’s Ravens to donate $10 million to replace the Key Bridge.

