Gamethread IX: White sox at Royals

The Royals are 4-4 and third in the AL Central a week into the season. This time last year, the Royals were 2-6 and wouldn’t win their first series for one more game. They wouldn’t win another series until the White Sox came to town in early May. They were not at .500 at any point last season after the first game.

Today the Royals have a chance to win their first series of 2024, though hopefully it won’t take them as long to win their second. I know we were worried about the offense after that first game, and about the bullpen in general, but they currently have a +14 win differential. They’re averaging 4.5 runs per game and only allowing 2.75 runs per game. Their Pythagorean record is 6-2. There’s a lot to be excited about as we continue our second baseball weekend of the season.

Michael Wacha, who seemed like he might be the best or second-best starter in the rotation has easily been the worst after eight games of play. He made the only start which was not at least a quality start so far this season, but has a chance to rectify that this evening. And even that bad start ultimately only saw him give up three runs in five innings to the Baltimore Orioles.

The White Sox offense is not nearly so frightening and lost its best weapon when Luis Robert Jr. came up limp rounding first base last night. (Side note: Should we start investigating the Royals’ infield? That’s five games and two non-contact leg injuries to star players. If I were another team, I’d be concerned.) Robert was already placed on the IL and infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the White Sox.

Starting for the White Sox will be Chris Flexen. Would you believe the 29-year-old has been around since 2017? Unfortunately for him, he’s only had success in two seasons - 2021 and 2022 for the Mariners. He split time between Seattle and Colorado last year and he actually pitched better for the Rockies. He was even worse in his first outing for the White Sox, this season, walking three and striking out only one on his way to giving up four runs in four and a third innings against Atlanta.

This is Kansas City’s game to take.

Lineups

Michael Wacha takes the mound in our third matchup with the White Sox tonight.

Game 3 vs. KC on deck

You probably noticed one notable name missing from Q’s lineup, tonight. Hunter Renfroe has struggled mightily to open the season and Q has not been waiting around on guys. Will Smith didn’t even get a full third chance to blow a game last night because the closer’s job was given back to James McArthur. Renfroe was demoted to eighth, and now he’s getting already his second night off of the season so Garret Hampson can get a start. I’m not sure about the wisdom of moving Melendez over to right when he’s already struggling defensively, but at least the lineup doesn’t have a nearly guaranteed strikeout per time through tonight.