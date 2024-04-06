Royals top White Sox 3-0 to go over .500 for the first time since the second game of 2022

I could really get used to a Royals rotation that pitches like this one has so far in 2024. Through nine games, the Royals had only one starting appearance that did not earn the designation of a Quality Start. Michael Wacha was the ignominious winner of that distinction and apparently he took it personally, because he came back with a start that matched the best we’ve seen a Royal make all season: seven shutout innings.

He struck out eight and allowed only three baserunners all evening. He was in complete control all night, only Martín Maldonado’s one-out double in the sixth threatened the terrific start from the Royals’ free-agent acquisition. Best enjoy it while you can because if he keeps pitching like this, he will opt out at the end of the year.

For the offense’s part, things started off quite well with Maikel Garcia earning an infield single before Bobby Witt Jr singled to right. Unfortunately, Vinnie Pasquantino lined out and Salvador Perez grounded into a double play. The Royals were stymied by White Sox starter Chris Flexen after that until the seventh inning, however.

In the seventh, Captain Salvador Perez led off with a single off the bottom of the wall. MJ Melendez immediately followed up with a ball that was absolutely crushed to center, but we are all grateful for the assist from White Sox centerfielder Dominic Fletcher

MJ mashes this game wide open! pic.twitter.com/qk1wIOpx1z — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 7, 2024

Yes, you saw that right, Fletcher’s attempt to catch the ball ended up shoving it over the wall for a home run instead. Things threatened to spiral from there as Nick Loftin walked in front of singles from Garret Hampson and Kyle Isbel. Maikel Garcia flared one into right that landed in no-man’s land to score Dairon Blanco, who had pinch run for Loftin. Witt and Vinnie each struck out to finally end the threat. But three runs were plenty tonight.

Nick Anderson and Chris Stratton pitched the eighth and ninth without giving up any runs, though Anderson gave us a bit of a scare. And that was that. The Royals’ first winning streak of 2024 has arrived, as well as their first trip over .500 since the beginning of 2022.

The Royals’ first winning streak of three games did not occur until July 30 of last year at the beginning of their season-long seven-game winning streak. Ryan Yarbrough got the win in that one and Carlos Hernández earned the save. That also marked the first Royals’ sweep of the season over the Twins. They have a chance to accomplish that tomorrow, instead.

Alec Marsh will go for the Royals - the only other pitcher to go seven shutout innings for the team despite the slew of solid to strong starts they’ve seen to begin the season. Garret Crochet, who was promoted from reliever to staff ace during the off-season, will pitch for the White Sox. The game will start at 1:10 CT.