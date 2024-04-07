Royals vs. White Sox Sunday gamethread

The Royals look to finish off a four-game sweep of the White Sox, but they’ll face a daunting pitching matchup. White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet has looked pretty terrific in his first two outings. But Royals right-hander Alec Marsh looked sharp his first time out as well, which could give fans a delightful pitching duel.

With a tough lefty on the mound, Vinnie Pasquantino gets a day off, as does Kyle Isbel.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Alec Marsh this afternoon as we look to sweep the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/bicMVZT2zM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 7, 2024

White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol shuffles his lineup, bumping down the struggling Andrew Benintendi out of the leadoff spot.

Crochet on the bump in today's series finale pic.twitter.com/dFrZulGKrO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 7, 2024

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.