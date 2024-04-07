 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. White Sox Sunday gamethread

Get your brooms ready.

By Max Rieper
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Royals look to finish off a four-game sweep of the White Sox, but they’ll face a daunting pitching matchup. White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet has looked pretty terrific in his first two outings. But Royals right-hander Alec Marsh looked sharp his first time out as well, which could give fans a delightful pitching duel.

With a tough lefty on the mound, Vinnie Pasquantino gets a day off, as does Kyle Isbel.

White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol shuffles his lineup, bumping down the struggling Andrew Benintendi out of the leadoff spot.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

