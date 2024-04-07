Royals defeat White Sox 5-3, complete first four-game sweep since 2021

The Royals came back late against the White Sox to win 5-3 and complete the sweep of the White Sox. It was their first sweep of a four-game series since they beat the Tigers on April 23-26, 2021.

Garrett Crochet has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball over the first week and a half, and he continued his great start this afternoon. He retired the first ten hitters he faced, until Nick Loftin hit a weak chopper in front of the plate that White Sox catcher Martín Maldonado fielded and wildly threw past first baseman Gavin Sheets, allowing Loftin to second. The official scorer ruled it a hit and an error, but an inning later the ruling was changed to a two-base error, meaning Crochet had a no-hit bid once again.

The White Sox gave Crochet some run support in the fourth when Dominic Fletcher doubled home Andrew Benintendi. Brandon Shewmake hit a sac fly off Alec Marsh to make it 2-0 Chicago. Marsh retired the first two hitters in the fifth, but after back-to-back-to-back singles plated another run, he was pulled for Angel Zerpa. The Royals would not get their eighth Quality Start from a starting pitcher this year, with Marsh leaving after 4 2⁄ 3 innings with three runs allowed with three strikeouts, one walk, and eight hits allowed.

The Royals finally broke up Crochet’s no-hit bid in the fifth on a leadoff single by Nelson Velázquez. Hunter Renfroe got the Royals on the board with his first home run of the year to make it 3-2 White Sox.

MJ Melendez has been on a tear lately, and he gave the Royals the lead with a two-run home run in the seventh off reliever Steven Wilson to make it 4-3.

The Royals have done well this series by staying close and letting the White Sox screw up late in the game, which happened again today. Freddy Fermin hit a single that took a funny bounce past Fletcher and allowed him to get to second. Kyle Isbel hit a grounder wide of first, but pitcher Dominic Leone was unable to catch the throw from Sheets while covering the bag, allowing Fermin to score.

After some ninth inning struggles, Will Smith came in for the eighth, and worked around a single to keep the Sox scoreless. Matt Quatraro saved James McArthur for the ninth, but he got into some trouble, allowing a single and a walk before striking out Fletcher to end the game.

The Royals improve to 6-4 and are riding high off some quality play. They will have tomorrow off before hosting the Astros for a three-game series.