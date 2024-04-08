Five things that stick out over the Royals’ first ten games

It takes a long time for just about anything to stabilize in baseball, and just about anything can happen in one game. So while it certainly is fun to react (or over-react) to a game or a couple of games, you have to wait for the noise to give way to the signal.

At the same time...baseball is happening right now! There’s stuff to talk about right now! So while there just haven’t been enough games played to make a lot of solid statistical takeaways, we’ve officially reached the double-digit games mark. That’s enough to make some stickier observations. Let’s make some.

1. Matt Quatraro isn’t managing for development anymore

The Royals were really bad in 2023, obviously, having lost 106 games. When you’re managing a team while you’re that bad, your perspective changes away from “win now” to “let’s see what we’ve got” and “let’s let these guys develop.”

That has changed so far this year, and changed pretty quickly. Will Smith, signed in the offseason to be an anchor for the bullpen, struggled mightily in the first week of the season due in some part due to a decline in fastball velocity. In his first three appearances, Smith gave up eight baserunners and six runs in only 2.2 innings pitched.

Well, in the eighth game of the year, Smith came out in the top of the ninth and promptly gave up a double and a walk. Quatraro didn’t let Smith’s shakiness lose the game—Q pulled him for James McArthur, who induced a double play to end the game.

That type of decision making should play out elsewhere in the roster, and indeed they’ve already showed it by including Alec Marsh in the rotation over vet Jordan Lyles. Which leads us to...

2. The rotation is night and day from last year

Royals starters had an ERA of 5.12 (fourth worst) and an FIP of 4.75 (sixth worst) and only ptiched 785.2 innings (sixth least) last year. You couldn’t rely on them to do much of anything, and a lot of why they weren’t even worse as a group was due to the singular brilliance of Cole Ragans.

We’re two times through the rotation, and it seems like we’re going to be in for a treat this year. The biggest changes are the presences of Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha and the absence of Lyles. Wacha and Lugo look like their 2023 selves as opposed to their 2022 selves, which is nice to see.

How high is their ceiling? I think that depends on Brady Singer, who has been delightfully in tune so far this year. Singer’s new four seam fastball is giving hitters another thing to think about that aren’t his sinker or slider. If Singer is more like 2020 or 2022, look out. It is an even year this year, so hopefully that works out well—like the anti-Hosmer.

3. Bobby Witt Jr. is probably going to be even better than last year

We know that Witt is good. He finally broke out in 2023, ending the season with nearly 6 Wins Above Replacement and an offensive line 15% above league average. As, you know, a 23-year-old. That’s pretty dang great!

But what if Witt could be second half Witt, like, the whole year? From July 2 on, Witt slashed .307/.349/.577 with 18 home runs on a perfectly reasonable batting average on balls in play of .311, which suggests it was not a fluke.

Well, so far, Witt seems to be trying to prove that he can be just that. Through his first 44 plate appearances, Witt is slashing .350/.409/.675 by hitting the snot out of the ball. Witt is averaging—averaging!!!!—an exit velo north of 100 MPH. No one else in the league is doing that, because that’s an absurd figure.

As stats go, batted ball stats like exit velocity and barrel rate stabilize a lot quicker than batting average or isolated power. No, Witt isn’t going to hit .350 the whole year. But could he hit .300? Could he win MVP? That’s not out of the question. And that’s amazing.

4. We might—might!—have to revise down expectations for Vinnie

Vinnie Pasquantino’s rookie season was a revelation. He walked more than he struck out and hit for a good amount of power. But in his 40 or so plate appearances this year and over his 300 or so plate appearances dating back to the beginning of last year, Vinnie has been a replacement level player with a below average bat.

There are reasons for this! Vinnie’s 2023 ended due to shoulder surgery, which likely affected him beforehand. And it’s April now—players better than Vinnie have struggled in colder weather over a longer period of time before, and players better than Vinnie have initially struggled after missing a big chunk of time due to injury.

But I and a lot of other people have assumed he’s just going to be really good, and the fact of the matter is that he has not been on the strugglebus for a full calendar year. Maybe he’s not a 130 wRC+ true talent level player. Maybe he’s only a 110 to 115 wRC+ true talent player. We haven’t seen 2022 Vinnie for a while, is all I’m saying, and the longer it goes on the more we have to temper expectations.

5. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to Kauffman Stadium

Yes, this was always the case. But over the last eight months, it’s felt more and more real that the Royals would indeed leave Kauffman Stadium for somewhere else (even if it’s not for the specific Crossroads proposal that Jackson County voters shot down).

Seeing baseball played at Kauffman over the last few weeks—and competent baseball, at that—has been bittersweet because we’re witnessing the twilight of this lovely stadium’s life in real time. Kauffman Stadium is the sixth-oldest standing MLB stadium and has hosted multiple All-Star games and four World Series. It’s iconic. Parents have grown up going here and have brought their kids to see games here.