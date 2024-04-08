Royals Rumblings - News for April 8, 2024

Anne Rogers recaps Sunday’s win to complete the sweep.

“These guys are high right now when they win, and we’ve made it very clear that’s what our objective is,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “You can’t proclaim anything over 10 games, but it’s better than the alternative, that’s for sure.” “It’s huge,” Melendez added. “Showing that we can win a lot of ball games in a row is big for us. It’s a tough game, you’re not going to be able to win every single game, win every single series, but that’s something we’re looking to try to do. Taking it one day at a time was our mantra last year in the second half. This year, we’re doing that. Not looking too much into the future and attacking the moment right now.”

Shreyas Laddha writes about the changed mood in the Royals’ clubhouse.

“As you can tell, the team chemistry is going really well,” Melendez said. “We’re having fun. At the end of the day, its a game, and I think we are playing it that way.” Who gets the credit for that? Quatraro pushed the attention toward the players. “That’s great,” Quatraro said. “I think that’s a credit to them. That’s their energy — their clubhouse. We’ve added some guys to the mix that bring a different kind of energy. We’ve also got another year under our belts of the guys that were here.”

Jackson Stone also writes about the camaraderie the pitchers enjoy with each other.

“Absolutely, in Spring Training getting to meet these guys, we are constantly talking between innings. When I come out of the game guys are asking me what I saw. As a starting staff, we seem pretty locked in and on the same page working together,” said Lugo, who has allowed one run over 12 2/3 innings this season. “We each have our different strengths and we kind of pitch differently, but we all realize the deeper we pitch into a game, the better chance we are going to have to win.”

MLB.com writers come up with some fun early stats around the game.

Singer’s impressive line includes an 80% ground ball rate — of the 30 batted balls opponents have put in play against him, 24 have been on the ground. Ground balls can be a pitcher’s best friend, and a high ground ball rate is typically a big plus. Given the miniscule sample size, of course, Singer’s rate will go down (he has a career ground ball rate just north of 50%). But if you want a fun early-season stat, an 80% ground ball rate certainly qualifies amid what could become a breakout season for the former first-round pick — and potentially a surprise postseason push for the Royals.

Dave Helling has a guest column at the Star with a plan for the next stadium ballot measure.

A citywide 3/16-cent sales tax for 40 years would likely raise half the funds for a $1 billion stadium. The Royals should promise to match that spending, dollar for dollar. State contributions can be counted. Special concession sales taxes can be collected. Northlanders might complain. But a downtown stadium would be more convenient for them — and a bond issue might include spending for Northland sports amenities as well.

Trey Donovan at Farm to Fountains looks at Vinnie Pasquantino’s slow start.

Jacob Milham at Kings of Kauffman writes about Brady Singer adding a four-seamer to his arsenal.

In his first start since throwing a no-hitter, Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco throws five no-hit innings, before finally giving up a hit.

The Marlins finally win a game after losing nine in a row to begin the year.

Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals come to a settlement on his contract so he can officially retire.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber will have Tommy John surgery.

Braves ace Spencer Strider has damage to his elbow ligament.

Yankees’ pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga will have season-ending UCL surgery.

Boston infielder Trevor Story is back on the Injured List with a shoulder injury.

The MLBPA accuses the pitch clock of causing more pitcher injuries.

The Marlins void the 2025 option on manager Skip Schumaker.

The Astros and Rangers have gone about building bullpens very differently.

Can the Dodgers survive bad defense?

Baseball scouts face a very uncertain future.

Eleven players are ejected from a Mississippi State/Georgia baseball game after a play at the plate.

South Carolina caps off an undefeated season with a win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the championship.

A proposed college superleague would bring NFL-features to college football.

A hacker was able to take down the internet in North Korea.

The cast of High Fidelity looks back on the music snob classic 20 years later.

Larry David defends the Seinfeld finale.

Your song of the day is The Replacements with I.O.U.