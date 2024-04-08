Royals Rundown: Royals break out brooms & MJ is MASHING

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are in unfamiliar territory. The Royals are WINNING in April! They react to the Kansas City Royals sweeping the Chicago White Sox in a four-game set. Who stepped up the most, and how far can MJ Melendez go? Also, where do they stand on Vinnie Pasquantino’s struggles to start the season? Tune in to find out!

Here is that story Jeremy referred to: ⁠https://www.royalsreview.com/2024/3/26/24112024/the-narrow-path-to-90-wins⁠

