Royals Rumblings - News for April 9, 2024

Craig Brown recaps the weekend’s games, including Friday’s thriller.

I don’t think it’s overstating things to say that this felt like a season-defining moment. Maybe that sounds ridiculous—this was just the eighth game of the season—but this is where we found the Royals. Another brutal loss—it would’ve been the third game out of four where the Royals let one slip away in the ninth inning—it could’ve been the opening salvo of a death spiral. We’ve seen it before from this team in April. The stakes just felt incredibly high at that moment. Maybe Quatraro felt the same because he came and got the ball from Smith. James McArthur came in to close things out. McArthur himself had struggled over his first few appearances, surrendering runs in each of his first three games this year. Not to worry. He required two pitches to get that double play ground ball to secure the victory.

David Lesky looks at the hitting.

First let’s look at the batted ball quality. The Royals lead baseball with an average exit velocity of 90.8 MPH. They hit the ball hard when they hit it. They have three more barrels than anyone, which means they have three more than the Dodgers. Their barrel percentage of 11.5 percent is highest in the majors. And their hard-hit rate is sixth-highest in the majors. None of that means an offense is good, but as I said last year, you’d rather hit the ball hard than soft. But what I also wrote about last year when the Royals were hitting the ball hard and not scoring is that if you’re rarely making contact, the contact a team does make means very little. The Royals could do a better job, but they’re not horrible. Their contact rate is middle of the pack. They do swing at pitches outside the zone way too much, but that’s nothing new for this team. So why are they averaging 2.9 runs per game outside of the outlier big games and 3.2 when you remove the two highs and the two lows?

Anne Rogers talks to pitching coach Brian Sweeney on the hot start by Royals pitchers.

On starter Brady Singer implementing his four-seamer and sweeper into his pitch mix this year: “It’s been cool to see. There are some different pitches he’s thrown. He is implementing the four-seam, so not only is he working east and west, but he’s working north and south. It’s opening up avenues to build outs. It’s really cool to see because he doesn’t have to be perfect. If he doesn’t have command that day, well guess what? He can use different fastballs to open up avenues to build outs. He can use his bigger sweeper. He got a swing and miss on [his changeup] the other day. Anybody notice? Because he has these other pitches, it’s opening up other avenues.”

Kevin O’Brien at Farm to Fountains writes about Maikel Garcia and the importance of batted ball approach.

The Astros scratch Framber Valdez from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Royals.

Elly de la Cruz hits a 450-foot home run, and an inside-the-park home run in the same game.

Boston signs centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela to an eight-year, $50 million deal.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will miss 6-8 weeks with a hip flexor strain.

Angels fans booed owner Arte Moreno in a video montage, so the team removed his image.

Jeff Passan argues MLB must act now to prevent the rash in pitcher injuries.

Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs also details the injuries and MLB’s response.

The Angels hire Torii Hunter as a special assistant to the GM.

Who could Kentucky look to hire if John Calipari leaves for Arkansas?

The women’s basketball championship drew 18.7 million viewers, more than any sporting event since 2019 except football, the World Cup, and the Olympics.

New York City will try to reduce traffic by charging $15 to drive in Manhattan.

99 Cent Only Stores will shut down all locations.

So when is the next total solar eclipse?

