Royals, Perez walk-off the Astros 4-3

Coming off their four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the Royals walked-off the Astros on Tuesday night 4-3. It moves Kansas City’s record to 7-4 on the season.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for Cole Ragans, who was making his third start of the year. Unlike his outing in Baltimore, Ragans’s opponent saw his fastball well. The first three hitters of the game reached, but the left-hander danced out of it — allowing just one run.

However, Ragans never really settled in. In total, he logged five innings and allowed three runs. Though three runs isn’t much, he dealt with baserunners all night. Houston managed to collect 10 hits off Kansas City’s ace.

On the bright side, the Royals were still in it. In the bottom of the fifth, the offense finally broke through off Cristian Javier. Maikel Garcia poked a sacrifice fly to left field, Bobby Witt Jr tripled and Vinnie Pasquantino reached on an error — tying the game at three.

Bobby crushes an RBI triple off the wall!



He would score on a throwing error on the next play. The #Royals and Astros are tied, 3-3, after five innings.



Unfortunately, hitting with RISP was a struggle in the later innings. The Royals had one opportunity with runners on the corner and nobody out, but failed to drive in the go-ahead run. In the bottom of the eighth, Dairon Blanco stole his fifth bag of year to move into scoring position with one out, but Kyle Isbel struck out to end the frame.

Kansas City’s bullpen, though, backed up the offense with keeping things tied. Nick Anderson, Chris Stratton, John Schreiber and James McArthur all tossed scoreless innings to give the Royals a chance to walk-it-off.

In the bottom of the 10th, they did just that. Salvador Perez ripped a double into the gap on the second pitch of the inning — sending the small crowd into a frenzy.

The Royals, 7-4, will try and take the series tomorrow. Seth Lugo will square off with Hunter Brown. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.