Royals potential trade target: Jarrod Dyson

Heading into the 2017 season, it seemed as if the Royals were going to take a step back on speed and a step forward on power. They made many moves to suggest this. Signing Brandon Moss, trading for Jorge Soler, and trading away Jarrod Dyson. While some of those moves have not panned it, the idea still has held true. Through 87 games last year, the Royals had 79 home runs and 50 stolen bases. Through the team's first 87 games this year, they present current marks of 107 home runs and 43 stolen bases.
As I said above, part of this had to do with trading speedster Jarrod Dyson. On the surface, the trade looked fine, as the Royals were getting a controllable pitcher in Nate Karns. Even with the recent injury news about Karns, the deal could still work in favor for the Royals.
So here we are in July now, and the Royals have two glaring holes on offense. Outfield and DH. One of the players that could fit the bill for the Royals is... Jarrod Dyson!
I haven't been the only one to kick around this idea too, as David Lesky of BP Kansas City also brought it up.
Here’s my favorite. He’s on his way to a career high in plate appearances and is hitting .258/.340/.391 with, yes, five home runs. The offense isn’t what you acquire him for, but he’s done a really nice job this season and is showing that his .340 OBP and .388 SLG last year is no fluke. He swings at strikes and he uses his speed quite well. Defensively, the Royals could put Dyson in right field, move Bonifacio to the DH spot and get back to having that amazing outfield defense. With just a few months left before reaching free agency, the cost to acquire Dyson likely wouldn’t be exorbitant. I think this is a move that could really help the team.
Dyson is currently on pace for the best offensive season of his career. He is actually hitting exactly at the league norm, as he currently has a 100 wRC+. He already has a career high for home runs with five. Like Lesky mentioned above, his decent season last year with bat might not be a mirage.
Dyson is up to his usual stuff outside of hitting. His 11 defensive runs saved rank fourth among outfielders in baseball. He is also tied for second in outfield assists among all major leaguers. All these nice attributes of his have led to him posting the 13th best WAR in the major leagues among outfielders, according to Fangraphs. Underrated.
The base running is still pretty good too. His 20 stolen bases rank fifth in baseball. According to BsR, he comes in as the seventh best base runner in the majors. Could be useful for a team like the Royals, who rank 19th in stolen bases and 24th in BsR.
If you acquire Dyson, he probably slides in as the starting right fielder for the club. This would give the Royals two of the top ten defensive outfielders in baseball (Alex Gordon) and three of the top fifteen (adding in Lorenzo Cain). Fan of defensive WAR? Well, the Royals would have three of the top ten defensive outfielders in that category.
I may be dreaming too far here, but Dyson would also fit nicely into a leadoff role for the Royals with his .340 OBP. Could do wonders for a lineup that has had serious problems with leadoff.
Dyson wouldn't cost a high amount too. A 32 year old outfielder on an expiring deal should be a piece the Royals can acquire. Something to worry about though is the Mariners not making hims available, while they are still in the thick of things in the AL Wild Card race. On the other hand though, Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto does have a knack for trading.
The day Jarrod Dyson was traded, I immediately though about him returning to Kansas City in the offseason. I now hold hope that he can help the Royals in another pennant race starting this July.
Comments
I would absolutely love to have him back.
By Weston James on 07.15.17 2:04pm
Voting no in the poll is a potentially ban-able offense around here
By Quisenberry4Ever on 07.15.17 2:10pm
Seriously though.
What would the price of a Dyson rental be.
By Quisenberry4Ever on 07.15.17 2:18pm
More than you think
Staumont, Skoglund, Griffin, maybe Junis, Lovelady. Who knows.
By jlivers77 on 07.15.17 2:50pm
All of those seem high
But if that was the price I would say no.
By Kibo Gato on 07.15.17 4:08pm
I don't see any of this early pieces
Helping KC get to the playoffs this year or even 3-4 years from now after a rebuild.
So Dyson for any 1 of those guys would not be terrible in my book. It would feel like we traded one of those guys for Nate Karns.
By Quisenberry4Ever on 07.15.17 4:49pm
I still think you could get him for less
But I wouldn’t move Junis, Griffen or Lovelady for 2 months of Dyson. And I do think you could easily see Lovelady helping them get to the playoffs in 3-4 years, in fact he maybe called up to help them this year.
By Kibo Gato on 07.15.17 6:39pm
What is less?
What is the right in your book? Honest question.
By jlivers77 on 07.15.17 7:57pm
Don't know what their needs are but here are a few names
Granted we have a weak system but my problem with your list is that they are drawing from the top prospects. Two months of Dyson isn’t worth a top prospect even in our weak system.
Flynn
Ogando
Dewees
Gasparini
By Kibo Gato on 07.15.17 9:11pm
I said no because it won't happen
By jlivers77 on 07.15.17 2:51pm
I said no because they shouldn't be buying.
They should be selling. And if you want Dyson back, sign him in the off-season when you don’t have to give anything up for him.
By Brett_390s on 07.16.17 12:26pm
Trading him made sense.
Now, trading FOR him makes sense.
Paulo Orlando came out cold then got hurt negating our speed and defense. Dyson fixes that.
By Zeke_in_KC on 07.15.17 2:16pm
This would be absolutely hilarious
And I don’t trust them to use him correctly at all.
By DDChiefsRoyals on 07.15.17 4:09pm
Even if end up being sellers, or holding pat in all other ways
I am in favor of this trade.
If we were playing .300 baseball, I would be in favor of this trade.
By artzfreak on 07.15.17 4:43pm
Since we seemed bound and determined to hold on to all of these guys
It would only be fitting for Dyson to be able to come back and get the farewell the rest of the core will get at the end of the season. Since he was as much a part of the run as the rest.
By Kibo Gato on 07.15.17 7:23pm
Yeah, as long as they didn’t give up anything for him, I’d be 100% on board because I think they could potentially re-sign him.
By jesot on 07.17.17 10:36am
Step on the wall to jump over it!
Of all the highlight reel plays made by our outfield the past 3 years, that is my favorite.
By old_dog_new_tricks on 07.15.17 5:36pm
Purely as a fan, this would be so much fun.
By Farmhand on 07.15.17 5:59pm
Dyson would be helpful
But what is the cost?
By 306008 on 07.16.17 8:40am
Time to sell boys...
Sorry to break it to you.
By Wiking44 on 07.16.17 10:39am
Agree
Rangers will sweep, the best we can do against detroit is tie, then we’ll lose to detroit in the next one, but even after all that dayton will still buy. He is an idiot.
By jlivers77 on 07.16.17 11:00am
something Lesky left out:
Dyson would allow Ned to rest Cain (or alternatively, let him get a half-day off by DHing) without having to compromise the team defense at 2 spots (moving Merrifield off of 2nd, or Gordon out of left). This is not getting a lot of "play" – but I am VERY concerned that Cain appears to be wearing down quite a bit right now, before our very eyes. He had such a nice start to the season offensively, it is masking his overall numbers, but to me he really looks out of sorts at the plate and in need of a day off way more often than Ned is willing to give him this year. He is getting a bit older, and playing CF every day with hardly any scheduled off days seems to be starting to take a toll on him. I sure hope I’m wrong, but obviously, this team’s offense can’t afford to have Cain spiral down offensively – that alone could derail the playoff chase.
By loyal2sdad on 07.17.17 4:11am
Maybe
His best month was June, not April. And while this has been a bad month so far, if his BABIP this month was a more normal .300 he’d be OPSing somewhere in the 600s. That’s not good, but for a one-month slump it’s really not that bad.
Today’s callup of Billy Burns may signal a break is coming, though. You’re right he could use a day off more often, at least as a preventative measure.
By Opie Curious on 07.17.17 4:58pm
Yes lets do this and then bring back Holland as well
In my wildest dreams
By ArrowFan on 07.17.17 10:21am
I am in favor of this
I think Dyson is a sensible move to maybe push this team over the edge with a periphery move that doesn’t cost much (since we aren’t shopping with a ton of assets anyway).
By just_another_fan on 07.17.17 10:33am