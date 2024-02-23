Postseason heroics and groundballs to second: Reflecting on the enigmatic career of Eric Hosmer

Eric Hosmer recently announced his retirement from professional baseball. Almost 16 years after the Kansas City Royals made him the third overall draft pick, the first baseman will transition into a career in media. By any reasonable standard, Hosmer had an incredibly successful career in baseball: he played parts of 13 seasons in the majors, suited up for 1689 games (a figure only matched or bested by 511 other humans in history), and made nine figures of United States dollars along the way.

I’m not here to litigate whether or not Hosmer was overrated or lived up to his prospect status or what have you. You can decide that for yourself by looking at the data — FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference are both free to access. No, I think the case of Eric Hosmer is a bit more nuanced than that.

For a guy that was essentially a league-average player over his Royals career — or a little better, if you prefer BR’s WAR formula — Hosmer holds an outsized place within the collective consciousness of Royals fandom. Almost everybody that associates themselves with this team has or had a strong opinion about the guy. There are so many things about him that make Hosmer stick in the mind. So many things that inspire takes and discourse. I intend to focus more on these vibes, if you will, rather than just the raw stats.

Hosmer’s debut

On May 4, 2011, the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-4. Hosmer batted third for Omaha in that game, going 3-5 and drawing a walk. I have to imagine he went to sleep that night feeling great; at the age of just 21, he was having no trouble with Triple-A pitching in his first taste of the level. His head hit the pillow with a 1.107 OPS in 26 games for Omaha.

Royals brass were certainly paying attention. They entered 2011 with an uninspiring club at the big league level but also The Best Farm System In The History Of Whatever. Most of the team’s best prospects were in the upper minors at that point. The question was when these prospects would begin matriculating to the majors. As it turned out, the answer was early May.

By then, the Royals had seen enough of incumbent first baseman Kila Ka’aihue, who had an OPS barely above .600. “Crime Horse” (h/t BHWick) was called up for Kansas City’s May 6 game against the Oakland A’s. Not everybody was necessarily thrilled with this decision, but it seemed like Hosmer had little else to prove in the minors. In that May 6 game, he went 0-for-2 with a couple of walks. Not the most exciting stuff.

The most notable early moment probably came a few days later. On May 11, the Royals were in New York to take on the Yankees. In the fourth inning of that game, with family in attendance, Hosmer crushed a full-count fastball to the second deck in right field for his first career homer.

He would later hit an extra-innings sac fly to give the Royals a lead that they would not relinquish, a performance that thoroughly impressed Old Man Duggan.

The first week of Eric Hosmer’s big league career is memorable less for what he did on the field than for what it represented. His debut represented a turning point — the first of a wave of prospects that promised to lead the Royals out of the wasteland they had been wandering for decades. Hosmer symbolized more than just a future first baseman: he symbolized hope.

Odd year magic

Hosmer would go on to produce a pretty solid rookie season that saw him finish third in Rookie of the Year voting. He wasn’t an instant star or anything, but for a 21-year old with massive expectations who was shoved into a starting role on a bad team, he acquitted himself well. The assumption was he would continue to develop as he physically matured and refined his craft against major league pitching, eventually settling in as an all-around threat at the plate that would anchor the lineup. The sky seemed to be the limit.

Except... that’s not really what happened. Hosmer was healthy in 2012 and spent the entire season on the roster but sophomore-slumped in perhaps the worst way, posting an 80 wRC+ after producing a 113 mark as a rookie. There were plenty of theories as to what went wrong for him, but the simple fact is he didn’t hit. Hosmer’s 2012 season was a stark reminder of how the whole rebuild could go wrong.

In 2013, Hosmer bounced back in a huge way. One year after posting a -1.3 fWAR season that would end up being the worst of his long major league career, he crushed the ball to the tune of a 120 wRC+ and produced 3.1 fWAR. This trend of alternating success would continue for the rest of his Royals career. 2014: bad. 2015: great. 2016: bad. 2017: great. I know I said I wouldn’t go too much into stats but this was such an odd trend that was a theme of Hosmer’s Royals career. The disparity between his even and odd-year production was staggering:

Hosmer’s Odd vs. Even Year Production Stat Odd Years Even Years Stat Odd Years Even Years PA 2581 1812 BA .303 .256 OBP .360 .317 SLG .467 .398 fWAR 11.5 -1.6

This trend boggles my mind to this day. In odd years, he was a very solid big leaguer, if not a superstar. In even years, he was unplayable. Maybe it’s just a product of the randomness of baseball, but this strikes me as an awfully large sample to just be noise.

Defense

Let’s circle back now to that 2013 breakout. Improved offense was a huge part of his production, but this was also the year that Hosmer’s glovework at first base began receiving national attention. That season saw Hosmer win the first of four Gold Glove awards that he would earn in his career, all of which came in Kansas City.

How deserving Hosmer was not just of the 2013 Gold Glove but of any of the four that he won is up for debate. On one hand, defensive metrics are fairly agnostic on his defensive value. DRS and UZR were roughly neutral on him in ‘13 and ‘14, but they both had him solidly positive in ‘15. When he won his final Gold Glove in ‘17, both DRS and UZR — as well as Statcast’s newly introduced OAA — all pegged Hosmer as a well below-average defender. I don’t necessarily believe that modern defensive metrics do an adequate job capturing the value of first base defense, but they suggest Hosmer is not a terrific defender nonetheless.

On the other hand, SCOOPS!

Among big leaguers in the 21st century, perhaps only Derek Jeter has had a wider gulf between defensive reputation — and the hardware that comes with it — and the analytical evaluation of said defense than Hosmer. I’m not interested in determining which view is correct, but defense at first base is an undeniable aspect of Hosmer’s legacy.

Groundballs

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Hosmer’s Royals tenure was his failure to embrace the launch angle revolution. The raw power was undeniable, as evidenced by the elite max exit velos he posted in the Statcast era. But that raw power doesn’t do much good if you’re constantly pounding the ball into the dirt. Such was the case with Hosmer, who posted the 31st-highest groundball rate from 2011-17 among 421 qualified players. Just about everybody ahead of Hosmer on that list were slash-and-dash types — light-hitting speedsters that could beat out infield singles. Power-hitting first basemen should not have this type of batted-ball profile. Yet a 4-3 putout seemed to be by far the most common result of a ball off Hosmer’s bat.

Ballplayers can be reticent to make significant changes to their game at the big league level. Stick with what got you there, right? Yet I believe that Hosmer was not only aware of his launch angle deficiency but was actively attempting to fix it and elevate the ball more. Hosmer’s wormburners were not a product of a thick-headed player stubbornly refusing to adjust when the game was clearly telling them their process was not working. They were instead a physical manifestation of a flaw that Hosmer was simply unable to solve no matter how hard he tried. The highest groundball rates that Hosmer posted as a Royal came in 2016 and ‘17, his last two years in Kansas City. These demons followed him to San Diego and never really went away. Baseball is a cruel game, and sometimes a single flaw can mar the career of an otherwise talented and hard-working ballplayer.

Aesthetic

I was a junior and senior in high school when the Royals made their back-to-back World Series runs. Prior to that first postseason run, most of my classmates weren’t really aware of the Royals beyond going out to Kauffman a few times each summer. It wasn’t until their October success really captured the attention of the casuals that those around me became aware of who exactly was on the team. And among the girls I knew, a consensus emerged on who the hottest Royal was: Eric Hosmer.

I did not share this opinion (Lorenzo Cain was right there, come on), but that seemed to be a pretty widely held sentiment. There were certainly aesthetic traits of his that stood out. His tall, athletic build absolutely fell into the conventionally attractive bucket. The rat tail was an interesting choice, but he rocked it, and it caught on around the city because of him. He kept his beard well-groomed, which was a great call because if ever there were a face in need of a beard, it was this one:

Sound off in the comments where the Hoz places in the power rankings of all-time hottest Royals.

Postseason

Like so many of his contemporaries, the 2014 and ‘15 postseasons are where Hosmer really stamped his mark in this franchise’s history. His overall track record in October is a tale of two postseasons: he was excellent in 2014 (.351/.439/.544 in 66 PAs) and abysmal in ‘15 (.212/.236/.288). Regardless, he was a central figure in numerous moments between those two pennant runs that cemented him forever in Royals lore. The following is a non-exhaustive list of some of those memorable moments.

Backside triple

In the bottom of the 12th inning of The Greatest Baseball Game Ever Played, the Royals once again had their backs against the wall. Down a run with one out, Hosmer strode to the plate with Kansas City staring down elimination. He worked the count 2-2 before crushing an outside fastball to deep left-center field. He came just a couple of feet short of a game-tying homer, but some miscommunication in the outfield allowed Hosmer to motor all the way to third with a triple. This put the tying run at third with just one out, giving the Royals new life. He would score that tying run shortly after on an infield chopper to third.

First postseason yard call

In the first game of the ALDS against the Los Angeles California Angels of Anaheim California, Mike Moustakas hit an 11th-inning go-ahead homer to win the game for Kansas City. Game 2 also went into extras because nothing about this postseason run was allowed to be normal. With one out in the 11th, Cain reached on a single. Hosmer strode to the dish and wasted no time, hammering the first pitch he saw deep down the right field line for a go-ahead two-run homer, the first of his postseason career. It was déjà vu all over again for the Angels as for the second night in a row, they were felled by an extra-inning homer from a bearded, left-handed hitting corner infielder from a coastal state. The Royals would complete the sweep a couple of nights later to advance to the ALCS.

Chasing Harvey

Fast-forwarding over a year to Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, the Royals trailed the New York Mets 2-0. Kansas City had the Mets on the ropes with a 3-1 series lead and were looking to close out the set in Queens. Before we can discuss That Play, I must mention how he got there. Matt Harvey had been cruising all game. He shouldn’t have pitched the ninth inning, but Terry Collins let him walk Cain to start the frame. Collins doubled down on his error by letting Harvey face Hosmer for a fourth time in this game after that leadoff walk. Hosmer made him pay, smoking a liner the other way over the head of left fielder Michael Conforto that easily scored Cain. This put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out for Kansas City and ended the night, and the season, for Harvey.

Hosmer’s Mad Dash

This will go down as the most memorable play of Eric Hosmer’s career. There are a lot of ways to describe this play. Daring. Stupid. Fortunate. Take your pick. It’s easy to claim this play should not have been possible. If only David Wright’s back allowed him full mobility, if only Lucas Duda could throw a baseball on target, &c. All of that is immaterial now. Eric Hosmer scored on a 5-3 groundout and the Mets were unable to stop him. Hosmer has a World Series ring, Wright and Duda do not. Such is baseball, such is life.

Farewell

The Royals were unable to follow up on their World Series win in the way that they had hoped. Injuries and a lack of depth wrecked the 2016 team, while the squad in ‘17 faded down the stretch as offseason and deadline trades meant to provide reinforcements backfired spectacularly. When the Royals took the field on October 1, 2017 for Game 162, everybody understood this was the last time the core of Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain, et. al. would take the field together.

Hosmer got one last moment in Royal blue, poking a flyball down the left field line in the first inning for a homer. In the 5th inning, fans got one last time to celebrate the core that brought excitement to Kansas City baseball for the first time in almost three decades.

A beautiful moment as Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Escobar exit the game and salute the crowd together. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/TaDyGR85vk — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) October 1, 2017

It’s been over six years since that moment. With Hosmer hanging it up, Moustakas is the only one of the four above still sticking it out in affiliated baseball. Success can be fleeting, both in baseball and generally.

Eric Hosmer was a lot of things in his ten years in the Royals organization. Top prospect. Rookie sensation. Underachiever. Groundball machine. Gold Glover. Silver Slugger. Heartthrob. World Series hero. A clutch hitter that came through in big moments. An overrated player that disappeared for weeks at a time. An enigma. Most importantly, Hosmer was an icon of baseball in Kansas City. A player and personality that helped bring baseball passion back — however briefly — to a city that had long been lacking it. Cheers to Eric Hosmer for a truly remarkable baseball career.