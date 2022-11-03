Royals Rumblings - News for November 3, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at some potential relievers for the Royals to target this offseason:

Brooks Raley Everyone loves a good story, right? Raley pitched in 2012 and 2013 for the Cubs before spending time in the minors in 2014 and then the KBO from 2015 through 2019. He came back to the US with the Reds before being traded to the Astros, where he was solid and then had a tough 2021. Then he signed with the Rays and was fantastic this past season. He was very good against righties, but he absolutely destroyed lefties, allowing a .155/.200/.282 line. He did it by throwing strikes and getting his share of swings and misses as well. What he did not do is throw hard. He’s a slider/sinker/changeup/cutter guy who tops out at maybe 92. But the movement and spin on his slider makes him kind of a monster in the bullpen. He’s signed by the Rays through 2023 with a 2024 team option and he’s under team control through 2025, but it’s the Rays. They’ll make moves. And maybe Matt Quatraro’s familiarity with him will make him a target for the Royals.

Not much else for Royals news on the docket today:

Remember Arodys Vizcaíno? He threw a scoreless inning in a combined no-hitter for Tigres del Licey in LIDOM.

Two more Royals farmhands have joined the Surprise Saguaros for AFL play: Nathan Webb and Noah Murdock. The two have combined for six scoreless innings thus far.

Four Houston pitchers combined for a no-hitter as they evened the World Series at two games against Philadelphia last night. This is only the second no-hitter of any type in World Series history, with the first being Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956.

Ken Rosenthal investigates if Lance McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitches in Houston’s game three loss. ($) I thought he might be in real-time, but after reviewing film, I don’t think he was.

Before reading this article, ponder this question: should the Silver Slugger award consider baserunning?

Jonathon Schoop will exercise his player option with Detroit for 2023, while Andrew Chafin will decline his.

UMass takes the top (bottom?) spot in this week’s College Football Bottom 10.

An oral history of one of the most iconic referee calls in college football history.

In what has already been a messy season for the Brooklyn Nets, the team is now reportedly looking to hire suspended coach Ime Udoka.

Reviled Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring a sale of the team. Meanwhile, the team’s finances are under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office.

This week’s rental opportunity is a studio with a particularly claustrophobic aesthetic.

Remembering Takeoff, one-third of rap group Migos, who was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday.

The dark web has made finding criminal kingpins more challenging than ever

New Zealand is attempting to become a dark sky nation.

Just like every year, there have been zero reports of drugs being found in kids’ Halloween candy this year. I can’t wait to do this again next year.

Your song of the day is Lost With You by Far Out featuring Ruby Chase.