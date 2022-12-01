Royals Rumblings - News for December 1, 2022

Anne Rogers details how the Royals could approach the upcoming Winter Meetings:

The vast number of changes to the Royals in 2023 will be on the coaching staff, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be roster changes. The Royals need pitching and are looking for a starter or two, specifically veteran types who can eat innings while taking the weight off the young staff Kansas City still developing at the Major League level. They also would like to add a bat, particularly a right-handed veteran to complement the lefty-heavy young lineup. Positionally, that could come in right field or at third base as an everyday player, or as a backup catcher. The Royals are also looking at the relief market for depth and potentially adding a high-leverage reliever.

Brady Singer had a pretty good season.

Brady hit all the right notes in '22. pic.twitter.com/Le9xv8ZMp6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 29, 2022

Very little news out of Royalsland today. Let’s get to some transactions!

Jeff Passan believes a flurry of transactions may be ahead at the Winter Meetings. ($)

Dan Szymborski has begun his 2023 team ZiPS projections with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and Cincinnati Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. won the Venezuelan Winter League Home Run Derby on Monday night. The field included a collection of current major leaguers as well as former Royals farmhand Balbino Fuenmayor.

Yasiel Puig has changed his plea to not guilty in sports betting case.

The specter of financial disaster hangs over Diamond Sports, the owners of the Bally Sports regional networks. ($)

Justin Fields opens up about his struggles with epilepsy.

What would usually be the final edition of the College Football Bottom 10 has been delayed by weather, but Colorado currently holds the #1 spot.

This week’s rental opportunity is a flat with an absurd mezzanine layout and a joke of a kitchen.

Don DeLillo’s White Noise remains impossible to adapt to film.

A hydrogen jet engine was a success in its first test run.

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passed away yesterday at the age of 79.

Your song of the day is Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.