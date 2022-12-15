Royals Rumblings - News for December 15, 2022

Mandy Bell, filling in for Anne Rogers, has more on the Ryan Yarbrough signing:

“[I’m] just trying to do everything that I can to help them win ballgames, and obviously do everything I can to kind of prove last year wasn’t who I am,” Yarbrough. “There’s no blaming anyone but myself [for ‘22], but it’s just a matter of putting my best foot forward and really trying to get back and being really competitive.” While adding a depth piece in Yarbrough is necessary, the big target remains Greinke and rounding out the starting rotation with a veteran arm. If the Royals can lock up that need, they can turn their attention to finding a versatile infielder (preferably a right-handed bat) to add to the lineup.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown explores veterans the Royals could look to trade away:

Scott Barlow Top-end relievers are wasted on bad teams. But sometimes young, bad teams need to see their leads protected as an aid in development. So I see it both ways with Barlow. Over the last two seasons, the Royals closer has a 2.30 ERA in 148.2 innings with 113 hits allowed, 168 strikeouts and 50 walks. He has a 3.13 FIP and an xERA in that range as well. In some ways, we may have already seen some decline from Barlow. His average fastball velocity was down a good chunk in 2022 compared to 2021. He struck out fewer hitters, but also walked fewer. He also saw more of his fly balls become home runs. Are the Royals too late on trading him? It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve held on to someone too long, but I don’t think they are because the numbers are still very good. I’m pretty sure Barlow is better utilized as a leverage reliever than as a true closer anyway. Looking at some of the free agent signings out there, guys like Chris Martin (2/$17.5 million), Matt Strahm (2/$15 million), Carlos Estevez (2/$13.5 million), Trevor Williams (2/$13 million) represent pitchers who have, at best, been Barlow’s equal and mostly haven’t held a candle to him for prices that likely exceed what Barlow will be paid over the next two seasons.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains still has many questions following Tuesday’s ballpark “listening tour”:

Another, seemingly important question left unanswered pertains to location: Where, exactly, are they looking to build? This seems vitally important. We’ve learned they have looked at 14 sites, yet won’t name the locations or point to a favorite. Are all 14 still in the mix? If any potential sites were eliminated, where were they and why? If Sherman is his group is wanting to be transparent, this would be an easy place to start. The meeting wasn’t all fluff. We did learn the new stadium would have a capacity of around 38,000. That would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 34,000 to 35,000 seats with the remaining standing room. That seems like a lot set aside for standing. Kauffman Stadium’s current seating capacity is listed at 37,903. Game Seven of the 2014 World Series saw an attendance of 40,535, so that’s a little over 2,500 standing-room tickets available at The K. This seems important because, if the Royals ever get good again, fewer tickets available will drive up the prices. Ahhh, yes…scarcity of goods is now part of the ticket plan.

