Royals Rumblings - News for December 8, 2022

Anthony Castrovince writes why the Royals did nothing at the Winter Meetings:

For Kansas City right now, the biggest developments are taking place beneath the surface, as first-year manager Matt Quatraro gets to know his players more deeply and the club assembles a big league coaching staff and player development staff with a special emphasis on improving its pitching in the near and long terms. At one organizational meeting here at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Quatraro took the floor to discuss his approach to managing rosters and what he had learned in that regard from working alongside the respected Terry Francona and Kevin Cash. It was a good opportunity for the club’s pro scouts to understand his process more deeply. They also heard extensively from new pitching coach Brian Sweeney about his philosophies on developing pitchers.

Matt Quatraro has been getting to know his players since he was hired in October:

“It’s been really enjoyable, to be honest,” Quatraro said. “The energy level, the excitement, the positivity that I’ve heard from everybody has been off the charts, which has been really refreshing to me and kind of energized me about getting going.” Quatraro estimated he is about “90 percent” of the way through connecting with the players on the Royals’ 40-man roster. Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. were right at the top of his list. “I’ve had two brief conversations with Salvy, he’s been traveling a lot,” Quatraro said. “It’s been tough to nail down a bit. But I’ve been super impressed with the accountability and the ability to articulate what he thinks is important. “The same with Bobby. Kind of mature beyond his experience level. Really professional. Really thoughtful in what he says. And you can tell through the conversations with other guys that they feel the same way about him.”

Transactions!

What have the Royals done this offseason? On November 21, they signed RHPs Julio Rosario, Marvin Rojas, and Damian Jimenez to minor league deals. They have not made any other free agent signings or trades and have not signed any extensions. They have been the least active team in baseball in terms of player transactions.

