Royals Rumblings - News for July 28, 2022

In case you somehow missed it, the Royals traded Andrew Benintendi. Alec Lewis breaks it down at The Athletic ($):

His production, and this deal ultimately, brings to mind the Royals’ trade that acquired Benintendi: sending outfielder Franchy Cordero to Boston, outfielder Khalil Lee to the New York Mets and young right-hander Grant Gambrell to the Mets. Cordero has a .652 OPS in 67 games this season with the Red Sox. Lee has a .704 OPS at Triple A. And Gambrell is on the 60-day injured list. Trace the deal back further, and it’s notable that the Royals acquired Cordero, in 2020, for left-handed reliever Tim Hill, whom the Royals drafted in the 32nd round in 2014.

Alex Duvall shares his thoughts on the deal and breaks down the prospects over at Royals Farm Report:

I’m going to give the trade a B+ overall. I would feel much better about it IF… 1. TJ Sikkema had been healthy last year 2. Either Way or Champlain had a better than 50/50 shot at starting long-term I’m a believer in Sikkema. I think he’s incredibly talented and his “stuff” is sure-fire big league stuff. It’s just that pitchers don’t normally just stop being hurt once they’ve started. So…we’ll see. Overall, they got three crazy talented pitchers for two months of Andrew Benintendi and that’s about all you can ask for. Now we just sit back and see what happens now that they’re in the system.

Bradford Doolittle breaks down and grades the trade from both sides ($):

It’s a perfectly fine haul for a good player like Benintendi who is not really a cornerstone talent and who you weren’t going to sign anyway. The only question is whether the Royals could have fared better by holding onto Benintendi, hoping to extract a premium prospect from someone as the deadline clock ticked down. Right now, it’s hard to ding them for that — but perhaps we’ll re-grade if we see players similar but inferior to Benintendi moved for greater return. Grade: B

Anne Rogers covers trade possibilities following yesterday’s loss, including whispers concerning yesterday’s starter:

That workhorse mentality is why the right-hander is garnering some interest from other teams ahead of the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, sources told MLB.com, but the Royals aren’t keen on moving on from Keller unless they are blown away by an offer. Without knowing what veteran Zack Greinke’s plans are next season, the Royals want a starter who they can count on to go deep in games. “Brad is a guy that can really do that for us, and it takes the pressure off,” Matheny said.

Breaking down the holes on each contending team’s roster and how they can be fixed at the trade deadline.

Don’t want to break the prospect bank for Soto or Contreras? Eno Sarris offers some cheaper alternatives. ($)

Jeff Passan breaks down the trade deadline pitching market. ($)

Speaking of pitching, the Astros, Guardians, Tigers, and Marlins have expressed a willingness to trade away starting pitching.

There will be no international draft for the time being, but this is not the last we will hear of this.

Pimpin’ ain’t easy. And when I say pimpin’, I am of course referring to writing about baseball analytics.

Mike Trout has a rare back injury that he may have to manage for the rest of his career. This is why we can’t have nice things.

Current Chief Travis Kelce has his contract restructured, while former Chief Dee Ford has been released by San Francisco.

Paul Casey discusses his decision to join LIV Golf. I’m still waiting for one of them to just come out and admit that they’re doing it for the money.

A new study challenges previous assumptions about the development of adult lactose tolerance.

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a female playable character and attempt to be more “culturally sensitive.” I’m sure all discourse surrounding this within the gaming community will be mature and reasonable.

Late-night TV is stale and not getting any better. Do people actually watch that stuff?

In a victory for the citizens of Washington state, crypto miners are leaving the state due to rising power costs.

Your song of the day is Hit the Road by The Toxic Avenger. This comes from Road 96, which is one of my favorite games that I’ve played this year.