Royals Rumblings - News for September 1, 2022

Anne Rogers writes about Nick Pratto’s big night in Tuesday’s victory:

“It’s definitely a feeling of confidence, knowing that I can trust the work I’ve done and trust the homework and everything,” said Pratto, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Royals’ No. 2 prospect. “Continuing to do that and dominating my process before the game.” Pratto’s process has been key to his surge, even throughout his slump. That’s what’s been most encouraging for the Royals to see from the 23-year-old. “He had a plan on what he was trying to do, what he was seeing each day that wasn’t working and what he needed to do to make an adjustment,” manager Mike Matheny said. “If he can continue to do that and stay in that positive state of mind when things start heading in a tough direction … I think it leads you to being able to have a night like tonight.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown broke down the good and the bad from Tuesday’s victory.

Let’s start with the good. Pratto got that double on Friday night to snap an 0 for 21 stretch and now he’s only 8 for his last 17 with three home runs, four doubles and 10 RBI. Of course, a lot of that is that he was 4 for 5 last night with his first multi-homer game and an additional double. He was the 23rd player in franchise history to have a game with at least 11 total bases and it was the 28th time it had happened. Only two other instances were completed by rookies - Kevin Seitzer and Kila Ka’aihue - so it was a pretty special night for the young first baseman.

Kiley McDaniel ranks all 30 teams’ “core.” ($) Kansas City checks in at a lowly 27th:

Somewhat similar to the Nationals, the Royals’ core here is basically just the last few years of the top of their good-not-great prospect list. Witt is the cornerstone, and I think Pasquantino is a keeper. A few others may get to that level, but this is simply not enough to show for being bad five straight years. There are not many sleepers that took a giant step forward in the last few years, while only Salvador Perez is left from the better clubs of yesteryear.

Gavin Cross is doin’ the damn thing:

GAVIN CROSS. GRAND SLAM. 8-0 FLIES. pic.twitter.com/o6TdpDiLtl — Royals Farm Report (@RoyalsFarm) August 31, 2022

Through 18 games in Low-A, Cross is batting .239/.373/.522 with five dingers.

Cardinals Devil Magic continues in the form of Lars Nootbar.

With Justin Verlander and now Shane McClanahan on the IL, the AL Cy Young race should get interesting.

The Josh Hader trade has been messy for San Diego and not especially helpful for Milwaukee either.

2022’s first iteration of the College Football Bottom 10 is out, and regular Bottom 10 fixture Kansas is not there!

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury and this article perfectly encapsulates my headspace when athletes I really like get hurt.

Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among a group of six more golfers to join LIV.

Today is the beginning of meteorological autumn, while astronomical autumn is still three weeks away. I subscribe to the meteorological model of seasons, so it’s autumn now to me. What do you consider the change in seasons?

Auto manufacturers are attempting a new approach to batteries that could change the EV market.

The future is now: artwork generated by Skynet AI was entered into an art competition and won first place.

A Singaporean Olympic gold medalist is facing suspensions for smoking cannabis...four months ago.

Your song of the day is Interstellar by Abandoned.