Royals Rumblings - News for October 12, 2023

Your weekly AFL Royals update:

Gavin Cross started just once for Surprise in the past week. Starting in right field, he went 1-4 with a walk. In 13 AFL plate appearances, he’s hitting .273/.385/.273.

Peyton Wilson drew two starts at second base, one in left field, and one at DH. He's constantly been on base, going 7-17 with two doubles, two homers, and four walks. In 31 AFL plate appearances, he's hitting .417/.516/.792.

Nick Loftin made his Fall League debut this week, starting once at second base and once at first. He went 3-11 with a couple doubles.

Eric Cerantola threw three scoreless innings in relief last night, striking out four while only allowing two hits.

Rylan Kaufman made his Fall League debut last week, working around a knock to toss a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. He also threw a scoreless inning last night, surrendering a hit and walk and striking out one.

Jacob Wallace made one brief appearance, retiring both batters he faced.

Beck Way made his Fall League debut last night, striking out three and walking one in a scoreless inning of relief.

Angel Zerpa made his Fall League debut starting Saturday's game. He tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one. He started last night as well, throwing three innings of one-run ball with a couple walks and strikeouts.

