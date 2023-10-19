Royals Rumblings - News for October 19, 2023

Preston Farr launched a new Substack, Farm to Fountains, which includes his 2023 Royals All-Prospect team:

Starting Pitcher: Mason Barnett Barnett led the Royals’ farm system in strikeouts with 137 this year. He started his year with Quad Cities (pitching well) and performed substantially better following a mid-season promotion to Northwest Arkansas. He averaged double-digit strikeouts per nine innings and should get a chance to pitch in the major leagues as early as next season. Relief Pitcher: John McMillon John McMillon had such a unique path through the minor leagues this season. He started his season at Low-A Columbia but actually pitched at every single level of the organization this season. Eventually, he made his major league debut and looked impressive in a small sample size. Unfortunately, an injury shortened an otherwise excellent season for McMillon. He will start next season in Spring Training and a place in the big league bullpen will be his to lose.

Gavin Cross is getting a reset in the Arizona Fall League:

Cross saw initial improvements with one-on-one coaching in the batting cages in the AFL. It showed advancements in his swing mechanics, but he indicated the adjustments still needed to transfer to game action. “The game is still sort of reverting back to what I was doing this season, but it’s slowly getting there,” Cross said. “Just looking forward to building on that and building on an offseason and then hitting the ground running next year and having a better year.”

Your weekly AFL Royals update:

Gavin Cross is hopefully getting comfortable on the backfields as he started just once for Surprise in the past week. Playing DH, he went 1-3 with a double and a pair of walks. He has hit .286/.444/.357 in 18 AFL plate appearances, adding four stolen bases without being caught.

