Royals Rumblings - News for November 16, 2023

The Arizona Fall League wrapped up last weekend. I will soon have an article recapping the slate but, in the meantime, here is the last AFL update of the year. There were only two Saguaros games since the last rumblings so not many more opportunities to play:

Gavin Cross started in right field in the last game before the final, going 0-3 with a sac fly.

started in right field in the last game before the final, going 0-3 with a sac fly. Peyton Wilson drew two starts at second base, including in the championship game, and went 1-7 with a walk.

drew two starts at second base, including in the championship game, and went 1-7 with a walk. CJ Alexander made two starts at first base, including in the championship game, and went 3-8 with two doubles and a walk.

made two starts at first base, including in the championship game, and went 3-8 with two doubles and a walk. Eric Cerantola pitched two innings in relief in the championship game, surrendering a hit and a walk that led to a run while striking out three.

pitched two innings in relief in the championship game, surrendering a hit and a walk that led to a run while striking out three. Rylan Kaufman threw a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts in the last regular season game.

threw a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts in the last regular season game. Jacob Wallace has not pitched since October 24.

has not pitched since October 24. Beck Way struggled in his last outing, allowing three runs on six baserunners in an inning.

struggled in his last outing, allowing three runs on six baserunners in an inning. Angel Zerpa started the championship game and dominated with three scoreless innings, putting just one batter on base while striking out six.

Your international Royals update (also if you know of any other Royals playing internationally this winter, please let me know):

Nate Eaton remains in the organization, but he did not appear in a game for Licey this week.

remains in the organization, but he did not appear in a game for Licey this week. Diego Hernández played four games in center field for Gigantes this week. He was 2-7 at the dish with a walk and a stolen base.

played four games in center field for Gigantes this week. He was 2-7 at the dish with a walk and a stolen base. Steven Cruz pitched once for Leones this week, allowing three unearned runs in 0.2 innings.

pitched once for Leones this week, allowing three unearned runs in 0.2 innings. Max Castillo is pitching for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League. I cannot find box scores from that league, but he has made three dominant appearances, throwing seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and just four baserunners allowed.

Vinnie Pasquantino is back in the cage:

Full BP today. Almost full go pic.twitter.com/QXLOwNYVdi — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) November 14, 2023

The Royals released start times for their 2024 home games.

MLB Network will release a documentary profiling George Brett next month.

Gerrit Cole and Blake Snell are this year’s Cy Young winners.

Cole has graduated from the group of best pitchers to not win a Cy Young.

The Athletic has a fan survey open right now, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Oakland A’s owner John Fisher continues to be one of the most tone-deaf people in the sport.

Right-hand pitcher Adam Plutko is looking to return to MLB.

It seems Formula 1 greatly overestimated demand for their upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Kelce” is the top-trending dog name in the United States.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL looks to present a golf entertainment product unlike any seen before.

The KC Film community produced a video thanking Patrick Mahomes for staying local when filming for endorsement deals.

A new land acquisition in Oregon has created a swatch of public lands larger than Yellowstone.

Your song of the day is Lifted (Mat Zo remix) by Tritonal and Cristina Soto.