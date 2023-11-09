Royals Rumblings - News for November 9, 2023

The Royals handed out some team awards yesterday:

Over 12 starts with the Royals, Ragans went 5-2 and posted a 2.64 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings. He was named the AL Pitcher of the Month in August after posting a 1.72 ERA in six starts, becoming the first Royals pitcher to win AL monthly honors since Zack Greinke in April 2009. “It’s awesome,” Ragans said. “Everyone welcomed me with open arms, let me be myself, so it made the transition really easy. The guys were awesome. Every time I stepped out there, I just tried to give us a chance to win, get as far as I could and hand it off to the next guy and trust the guys behind me.”

Your weekly AFL Royals update:

Gavin Cross drew just his second start in center field this week in addition to a game in right. He went 2-6 with a double, two walks, and two stolen bases. He has hit .250/.400/.333 in 30 AFL plate appearances, adding four stolen bases without being caught.

Peyton Wilson drew two starts at second base and one at left field this week, as well as entering as the left fielder in Sunday's Fall Stars game, in which he struck out and doubled. In regular action, he went 4-11 with a triple and a walk. He is hitting .282/.396/.449 in 97 plate appearances.

CJ Alexander made one start at first base and two at DH and went 1-12 with a homer. In 51 fall plate appearances, he has hit .186/.275/.512.

Eric Cerantola made a two-inning scoreless relief appearance this week, in which he allowed just one baserunner and struck out five. He has a 3.75 ERA in 12 fall innings with five walks and 18 strikeouts.

Rylan Kaufman retired all seven batters he faced in a relief appearance this week, two via strikeout. He has a 4.70 ERA in 7.2 fall innings with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Jacob Wallace has not pitched since October 24.

Beck Way pitched a scoreless inning in relief with a walk and a strikeout. He has pitched five fall innings with a 1.80 ERA, four walks, and six strikeouts.

pitched a scoreless inning in relief with a walk and a strikeout. He has pitched five fall innings with a 1.80 ERA, four walks, and six strikeouts. Angel Zerpa allowed two earned runs on a homer in a three inning start while striking out five. He has a 5.56 ERA in 11.1 fall innings with seven walks and 14 strikeouts.

We are quickly approaching the end of the Fall League slate. At 18-11, the Surprise Saguaros have already secured a spot in this Saturday’s championship game. Their opponent will be determined in the semifinal game tomorrow night between the Scottsdale Scorpions and Salt River Rafters or Peoria Javelinas.

Your LIDOM Royals update (also if you know of any other Royals playing internationally this winter, please let me know):

Jorge Bonifacio did not appear in a game this week. He is now a minor league free agent so I will no longer include him in this section.

Nate Eaton went 0-7 splitting time between right field and third base. He is hitting just .176/.176/.216 in 51 plate appearances. We'll find out today his fate after being DFA'd last week, but he seems likely to clear waivers.

Diego Hernández made five starts in center field for Gigantes. He was 4-15 at the dish with a walk and a stolen base. He is batting .222/.255/.311 in 47 plate appearances.

made five starts in center field for Gigantes. He was 4-15 at the dish with a walk and a stolen base. He is batting .222/.255/.311 in 47 plate appearances. Steven Cruz threw two scoreless innings this week with four strikeouts and two walks.

