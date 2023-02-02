Royals Rumblings - News for February 2, 2023

ICYMI, Kiley McDaniel dropped his Top 100 prospects list. It features only one Royal, and it is not who you expect ($):

78. Maikel Garcia, SS, Kansas City Royals Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right Type: Hit-over-power, big-league-ready shortstop The Royals have had trouble getting to the next stage of their rebuild, but they haven’t had trouble producing solid infielders. Garcia made his Double-A debut last season and ended the season in the big leagues but even after the Adalberto Mondesi trade, he’s still behind Bobby Witt Jr., Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Michael Massey as homegrown second base/third base/shortstop options. Garcia is a plus hitter with an excellent approach and a steady glove at shortstop, but below-average in-game power.

There is one less Royals source on the market now:

Today is officially the last day that you’ll be getting new updates on https://t.co/myfX9NVxVn.



— Inside the Royals (@InsideRoyals) January 31, 2023

This piece from January 31st appears to be the last from the site:

No one is thinking about the Royals making the playoffs this year, but that’s exactly when a team can sneak up on their opponents. Last year, not many expected Cleveland to be in the picture for the AL race, and they won the division. The Royals could be that team this year. If the Royals were to win the AL Central, or merely be a part of the wild card race, this would be an exciting development in the town. With a new downtown ballpark proposal on the horizon, a winning season could mean everything to this franchise and the future of baseball in Kansas City.

The team has narrowed down their potential new stadium sites from 14 to four or five.

If you’re a masochist, single-game tickets go on sale tomorrow.

