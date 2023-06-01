Royals Rumblings - News for June 1, 2023

Zack Greinke wrapped up a stellar May with his start on Tuesday:

Greinke wrapped up a stellar pitching series in St. Louis, and he wrapped up a stellar month of May for himself. After pitching to a 6.66 ERA in April, Greinke posted a 2.30 ERA in May across six starts (31 1/3 innings) — striking out 25 with just three walks. Greinke’s nine walks total this season are tied for the second fewest in baseball among qualified pitchers. “Worked on a lot of different pitches, and I feel like I have a better understanding of it now,” Greinke said. “This month, I’ve been executing them. If I continue to execute, the pitches should be pretty solid the rest of the year. But it’s not always that easy to do. I’ve just got to keep making the quality pitches with what I have at the moment.” Greinke’s slider usage has increased steadily over the course of the season, while his curveball has been a work in progress. He relied on the curve heavily to begin the season, but it got hit hard. So he didn’t throw it much in games while working on it during bullpens, and he’s since reintroduced it back into his arsenal.

With Colorado coming to town this weekend, this could be Royals fans last chance to watch Mike Moustakas play ball.

Also from KOK, Jacob Milham highlights three Royals that need to step up in June.

MLB All-Star voting is open #VoteOmar.

Detroit is getting hit hard by injuries as left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez heads to the IL with a finger injury, utility guy Matt Vierling goes down with a back injury, and Riley Greene hits the IL with a leg injury.

Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hits the IL with a hamstring injury.

Yankees prospect and former Commodore Spencer Jones is looking to follow the Aaron Judge path of being a very tall outfielder ($).

Padres prospect Ethan Salas made his Low-A debut on Tuesday and went 2-3 with a walk and a double. This is notable because Salas is celebrating his 17th birthday today.

What could lead MLB to force John Fisher to sell the A’s?

The Women’s College World Series begins today in Oklahoma City. Can anybody best the top-ranked Sooners?

As Regional weekend approaches, Clemson and Vanderbilt enter the top four in this week’s college baseball Top 25.

How much of a shot do the #8-seed Miami Heat have to topple the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals?

World #2 tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost his opening match at the French Open, becoming the first top-two seed in a men’s major to lose their opener since 2003.

A URL printed on hundreds of thousands of commemorative Maryland license plates leads to a Filipino gambling website.

Medieval texts have been discovered that point to the possible origins of tropes of British humor.

The European Union could ban Twitter due to noncompliance with disinformation regulations.

Your song of the day is Summit by Skrillex and Ellie Goulding.