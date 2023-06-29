Royals Rumblings - News for June 29, 2023

Brady Singer has quietly turned around his season after a dreadful April:

The biggest takeaway on Tuesday, though, was Singer, who now has a 3.86 ERA in his last nine starts since May 11 after going 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA in his first seven starts. “Went through a lot of rough patches, but it’s just been constant work between every outing with myself and the pitching coaches,” Singer said. “They’ve done a great job. We just keep moving on and keep trying to figure out things to put together better outings, and you’ve started to see it come around a little bit more.”

In injury news, Brad Keller began his rehab assignment in Omaha yesterday, while Angel Zerpa moved up to said level as his rehab continues:

Zerpa, the Royals’ No. 7 prospect, was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 15 after the shoulder injury he entered Spring Training with hadn’t improved. He was shut down from throwing completely to let the shoulder rest, but he has been progressing well in June. The lefty began his rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 15 and was moved up to Triple-A Omaha on June 28. He will build up to a starter’s workload throughout his rehab.

The Royals are trying very hard to get fans to the ballpark by offering numerous deals on tickets, concessions, and parking.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was hospitalized before Tuesday’s game.

Minnesota closed their clubhouse to media yesterday after being swept by Atlanta.

Eury Pérez is off to an historic start to his career.

Things aren’t going so well in Queens, but Steve Cohen insists that GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter are not on the hot seat.

Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is heading to the IL with a lower back injury.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene will likely be out until August with a hip injury.

Catcher Jakson Reetz, after opting out of a minor league deal he signed with Kansas City this past offseason, inked a new minor league deal with San Francisco.

Shohei Ohtani is already cementing his place among the all-time greats.

The final game between LSU and Florida in this year’s Men’s College World Series was the most watched CWS game on record. I watched that game behind a couple distraught Florida fans at a bar in Mission.

Scott Bandura, who caught Mo’Ne Davis back when she did her thing at the LLWS, is looking to make the jump from Princeton to pro ball.

Connor Bedard was taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in last night’s NHL Draft first round.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett died at a Florida beach yesterday.

A fresco depicting a food that resembles pizza was discovered in the ruins of Pompeii.

The Midwest is now experiencing the wildfire smoke that hammered the East Coast earlier this month.

Your song of the day is Easy Money (dEd version) by Lights.