Royals Rumblings - News for September 28, 2023

We will have a game and a half today!

Tonight's game vs. the Detroit Tigers has been suspended in the top of the 5th inning and will be resumed tomorrow at 12:10 p.m. CT.



Tomorrow's originally scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the suspended game. https://t.co/XWzxvbJfkN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 28, 2023

I’m at least a little bit surprised that they’re even finishing the game, given that it has really no bearing on the standings. Maybe mercifully for the Royals given how Tarik Skubal was carving them up last night. That also means, however, we’re probably looking at five innings from the glorious Kansas City bullpen.

Zack Greinke was in vintage form in Tuesday’s start:

The 39-year-old starter needed 75 pitches to toss five scoreless innings with just one walk and five strikeouts. He fooled a young Tigers lineup — aside from Miguel Cabrera, who wraps up his likely Hall of Fame career this week — with a heavy dose of breaking balls and changeups. Through three innings, he had faced the minimum thanks to a pickoff that erased a leadoff single in the first inning. “He just never does the same thing twice,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Last time against Cleveland, he threw primarily fastballs. Today it looked like he wanted to throw primarily secondary pitches. He’s very creative. “The art of pitching by Zack Greinke is something we should all enjoy while we can. I don’t know how much longer he’s going to pitch, but he knows what he’s doing.”

He also did this, just because:

Zack Greinke, 87mph Fastball and 88mph Changeup.



It doesn't have to make sense, if it's Zack Greinke. pic.twitter.com/tkOlmpvTqz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 27, 2023

The Royals hosted teenagers from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City to discuss future job opportunities in baseball:

“We have all been there and been that age group where we are trying to figure out what we want to do with our lives,” Rosa said. “That’s what makes things like these special. We can get a panel of rock stars in our organization that have been through that before and can share a little bit about what they’ve done to get to where they are now.” It was important for the panelists to highlight the fact that you don’t have to play sports to work in sports. Six Royals employees, from departments including stadium operations, athletic training, graphics design, broadcasting, sales and community relations, spoke about their journeys and just how many different opportunities and career paths can end with a job with a Major League Baseball organization. “I think it’s a misconception that to work in sports, you have to play sports,” Rosa said. “And that’s just not the case. You have graphic designers, folks in finance, folks from our cleaning crew. There are jobs all over the ballpark that have nothing to do with playing baseball. And while that certainly helps, that’s not a dealbreaker by any means.”

MJ Melendez answered questions from fans yesterday on MLB’s Chatting Practice.

