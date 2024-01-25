Royals Rumblings - News for January 25, 2024

It’s championship season in the Caribbean! Let’s get started with LIDOM:

Dairon Blanco played in five games this week with innings at each outfield position, going 5-21 at the plate with four stolen bases. He hit .345/.406/.517 in semifinal play. Estrellas are locked in a finals battle with Licey as the series is tied 2-2.

Moving over to the Venezuelan Winter League (LVBP):

Maikel García hit safely in all four games this week and has a 10-game hit streak going. He went 5-12 while also walking four times. He hit .328/.409/.414 in the semifinal round robin, helping push Tiburones to the finals.

Freddy Fermin played in three games this week and went 4-11 with a double and two walks. Despite his solid .255/.340/.426 line in postseason play, Leones fell two games short of a spot in the finals.

Going across the Caribbean to the Puerto Rican Winter League (LBPRC):

Nelson Velázquez went 2-15 with a walk in four games this week. His Criollos de Caguas prevailed in the finals over Gigantes to win the title, with Velázquez hitting .214/.313/.357 in the finals.

Finally, to the Australian Baseball League (ABL):

Jack Pineda drew three starts at shortstop and went 5-10 with a double and a stolen base. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit .254/.318/.339.

Milo Rushford played four times in left field, going 5-13 with a walk and a couple steals. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit .204/.338/.310.

Hyungchan Um made three starts behind the plate and went 2-8 with both hits going over the fence. He is hitting .248/.271/.376 in 122 plate appearances.

I’m not familiar with Prospects1500, but they put out a Top 50 Royals prospects list.

On a totally unrelated note, Preston Farr is not too thrilled with the Tyler Gentry slander:

My gripe isn’t so much the prospects he’s paired with. Although it’s clear to me that Gentry is far ahead of them (more on that soon), I think it’s a fairly sound group of prospects. No, instead I take offense to the notion that Gentry simply has “potential” to make the Major Leagues. Gentry is closer to a Top-100 prospect right now than he is to a fringe big leaguer, and it isn’t remotely close. I got so annoyed that I decided to just put this together and hopefully open more eyes to just what Gentry has done in his minor-league career thus far. He isn’t flashy. Gentry isn’t going to belt 35 home runs, steal 30 bags, or win an MVP someday (probably). Despite the lack of ceiling in any one aspect of his game, Gentry is the most well-rounded bat in the entire farm system and one of the most underrated players in the entire minor leagues today.

Noah Garcia at Pinstripe Alley looks at the history of trades between Kansas City and the Yankees.

Take a look ahead at who could be on the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot.

Jay Jaffe offers several takeaways from this year’s HoF voting results.

Left-handed pitcher Matt Moore is signing a one-year deal with the Angels.

Left-handed pitcher James Paxton is signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers.

Doc Rivers will take over as head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a national championship, will leave Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Margaritaville is coming to Kansas City.

Indigenous youths are learning coding to help preserve their culture.

Happy 40th birthday to the Macintosh computer, which continues selling as well as ever despite taking a backseat to Apple’s mobile device lineup.

Nintendo is facing something of a Goldilocks problem with its next-gen console.

Your song of the day is Firebird by Galantis.