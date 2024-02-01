Royals Rumblings - News for February 1, 2024

Anne Rogers evaluates Kansas City’s outfield picture:

The Royals have a ton of outfielders, but there are questions surrounding each of them, whether it’s offensively or defensively or both. Renfroe does give the Royals more power, as long as last year was a fluke and not a sign of regression. Whether he alone is enough to fill the holes the Royals saw last season is to be determined. More than anything, the Royals are counting on Melendez, Waters and others to truly take a step forward in 2024. They’ll want to find out what they have with Velázquez over a full 162 and, eventually, prospect Tyler Gentry. That sounds familiar to last year, too.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains has thoughts on the Adam Frazier deal:

By basically exchanging Frazier for Taylor, the Royals have someone with a little more pop, but a lot less speed. Plus, Frazier has what I’ll call a veteran’s eye at the plate. He will walk less than Taylor, but he will strike out about half as often. If we’ve learned anything over the years, there’s value in putting the ball in play. Defensively speaking, both bring versatility in being able to play myriad positions. I’m not broken up over losing Taylor, who I’ve viewed as a fringe player, and will now join his fourth organization since being drafted by Cleveland back in 2016. I just remain confused as to why the Royals felt the need to sign Frazier.

Winter leagues are in the books! Well, not entirely. The Australian Baseball League is starting their finals, but the Brisbane Bandits (the only team with Royals prospects) are not in it. The Caribbean Series starts tonight in Miami, but I cannot find any confirmation that Maikel García (Tiburones de la Guaira) or Nelson Velázquez (Criollos de Caguas) will be participating. I will have a full breakdown of Royals in winter leagues soon.

Ken Rosenthal opines that new ownership for the Baltimore Orioles is a win for fans. ($)

Jeff Passan provides an update on the various roadblocks still holding up the Athletics’ moving process.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. will grace the cover of MLB The Show 24. Guerrero tied Nick Castellanos and Jake Cronenworth with 1.0 fWAR in 2023.

Ground Control, Trident, and The Fish Bag: Reviewing the names of some of MLB’s proprietary databases.

Left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta is signing a four-year deal with San Diego.

What should we expect from Tom Brady as a broadcaster?

Last weekend’s AFC Championship set multiple viewing records.

Joel Embiid’s latest injury may have come in part due to new NBA rules regarding awards eligibility.

Kansas will play their home football games this autumn in Kansas City.

The Department of Energy will begin collecting energy usage data from cryptocurrency mines.

Your song of the day is Walking Disaster by Sum 41.