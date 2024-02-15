Royals Rumblings - News for February 15, 2024

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains recaps the stadium site announcement:

There are several buzzy words in just that portion of his statement that I want to point out. “A neighborhood ballpark” is one of them. Small business owners currently located on the site may disagree, but the Crossroads is doing just fine without the Royals. Would a ballpark enhance the area? I think there would be some disagreement on that question. Had the Royals chosen the East Village, a site without much development at all, they would be the pioneers so to speak in that neighborhood. If you build it, they will come. In the Crossroads, the Royals are elbowing their way into an already vibrant community. When that happens, I don’t think you can expect the welcoming committee to be cheering them on. Of course, there’s the “partnership” that Sherman likes to extoll. And the new one that I heard was “exact same tax, but a much better deal.” That’s a smart way to position what they’re trying to do. It’s an ever-so-slight, but important, pivot from earlier messaging.

Baseball Prospectus also has a piece on the announcement with a focus on the inevitable corporatization that will come with a new ballpark:

We don’t need to rage over them, though, because in reality, the names are voluntary, and the step we all ought to take is organizing better as fan bases to opt out of that transactionality. Whatever the new park dubbed Royals Park on the team’s fanciful renderings will officially be called, fans don’t have to use that name among themselves. If (by choosing to name themselves after banks and insurance companies) teams are electing to talk to their fans through the muffling and distortionary filter of money, fans can choose not to respond in kind. They can talk with their mouths clear and their eyes on one another. When we call Marlins Park by its new, corporate name, it feels like we’re talking to the internet, rather than to each other. One premise of this series has been that baseball is more than a game. It’s a culture, or a set of them, and a sense of place and community should be part of that. That’s why moving the team out of the Truman Complex, where exists one of the last vibrant tailgating communities in baseball, is anathema. It’s why the fact that the renderings they published Tuesday resemble Target Field and Truist Park in important respects is a bug, not a feature. It’s also why fans should resist giving in to the pressure to call their team’s home by a corporate name that could just as well be slapped onto another stadium 1,000 miles away.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown projects the pitching staff:

As I’ve written quite a bit, the depth is just significantly stronger and has a chance to continue to be even stronger as the season progresses. Kris Bubic is working his way back from Tommy John, so he’ll become an option somewhere around midseason. Prospects like Mason Barnett, Chandler Champlain and David Sandlin could emerge as options down the stretch. What’s nice is it feels like none of those four are needed. In the past, we’d be twiddling our thumbs waiting for Bubic to get healthy or any of these prospects to rise. But now, there are five starters who you feel varying levels of confidence in and then a handful of others. I touched on this last week, but Daniel Lynch IV, Angel Zerpa and Alec Marsh being the depth starters is considerably better than counting on them to be part of the starting five. I don’t know that I’d be surprised from anything from any of these three, good or bad. But it’s nice that they aren’t going to be relied on. I think Anthony Veneziano and Jonathan Bowlan also are part of the depth, though I’m not sure how likely it is that they’re really given a great chance to start in 2024.

Keith Law at the Athletic shares his top 20 Royals prospects ($):

The Royals’ system feels a little snakebit, with a bunch of injuries — some common, some not — heavily impacting several players last year. Their 2019 first-rounder is a superstar, but their next three first-round picks have all underwhelmed so far. They recently hired former Atlanta scouting director Brian Bridges to try to improve their success in the draft, and have added several significant hires on the international scouting side after a long fallow period.

Vinnie Pasquantino appeared on the Short and to the Point podcast with Jessica Kleinschmidt.

Eric Longenhagen reflects on hits and misses from his 2017 top 100 prospects list.

Nine teams will debut a new City Connect uniform this year.

MLB plans to more strictly enforce the obstruction rule in 2024.

Justin Verlander is behind schedule on his ramp-up and might not be ready for the start of the season.

Old friend and left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander is signing a one-year deal with Oakland.

Left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Colorado right-handed pitcher Daniel Bard will miss Spring Training with a knee injury.

Japanese high school phenom Rintaro Sasaki will play college baseball for Stanford.

NIL and new rules around the transfer portal have changed the landscape of college baseball. ($)

The Kansas City Chiefs are extending defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly tried to acquire LeBron James at the trade deadline.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most unconventional superstars in the NBA.

Apple pulled a popular movie piracy app from the app store, but don’t worry, you can still find free streams if you know where to look.

Speaking of Apple, many people are returning their Vision Pro headsets citing discomfort.

Marvel revealed the main cast for the upcoming The Fantastic Four.

Your song of the day is Escape by Kx5 and Hayla.