Royals Rumblings - News for February 22, 2024

ICYMI, Eric Hosmer is hanging it up:

“Really proud of Hoz’s career and everything he did for our organization,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “His legacy is going to live forever as part of that world championship team, being one of the leaders. The big hits, the big moments that he had personally that affected our city – he’s a pretty special player. You don’t get too many players through the course of your history that leave that lasting legacy, and Hoz is one of them. “He has a reputation as being one of those types of guys that when he speaks, people listen. And we witnessed it for a long time. It was awesome to be a part of.”

Michael Massey is well aware of how much he has to prove in 2024 and has put in the work:

Based on batted ball data, Massey goes from a disappointing season to being a hitter who lengthens the bottom of the lineup and plays reliable defense. But production matters more than expected stats, and Massey knew that going into the offseason. Mentally, Massey had to accept that ups-and-downs happen. Physically, he found drills and cues that help his goals of using the whole field and controlling the strike zone. One drill ensures he’s staying through the ball to the center of the field and not letting his front hip leak open. Every day, he does some sort of work to improve his decision making, whether it’s using high-velocity or offspeed machines or having a batting practice pitcher mix up speeds and locations.

Royals prospects are excited to participate in Spring Breakout, a Spring Training prospect showcase coming up next month:

“I think it’s cool,” Champlain said. “It might give fans for the Royals and Brewers specifically for that game like a head’s up for this is what we’ve got coming in future years for our organization. Pay attention to these kids. It may even open the eyes to fans like, ‘Wow, there is some real talent in Minor League Baseball that no one really knows about.’ Unless you live in the city where your Minor League team is, no one really knows about it. So I think it’s good for the game.” All of the players listed above are at different levels of their careers — from their first season of pro ball to a step or two away from Kansas City. For one game at least, they’ll join forces against the Brewers’ top prospects.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains shares notes from the first week of camp:

Last year, Veláquez was at -2 Outs Above Average in right field according to Statcast, and was -1 in Defensive Runs Saved. That’s with a relatively small sample of just over 200 innings played at the position. I understand what Quatraro is saying in not wanting to pigeonhole Velázquez as a designated hitter this early in his career. And Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez aren’t exactly distinguished defensive players. Keep an eye on the Royals’ corner outfield defensive metrics this season. It could be…adventurous.

The Royals Reporter Kevin O’Brien shares three offerings to watch from pitchers looking to make the roster:

Lynch’s primary breaking pitch last year was a slider, which he threw 18.8% of the time. However, while the pitch produced a solid ICR% (ideal contact rate) of 34.4%, his other metrics on the pitch were mediocre. Last year, his slider produced a CSW% of 23.7% and a PLUS% of 51.3%, which ranked in the 12th and 17th percentile in those categories, respectively. Conversely, his curveball, which he threw 8.5% of the time, produced a CSW% of 36.2% and PLUS% of 53.6%. Those ranked in the 83rd and 46th percentile, respectively, which are much more positive. Additionally, the curveball also fared a lot more positively in a variety of different categories on his PLV pitch card.

Reactions to the new Quiktrip uniform patch have run the gamut (featuring our very own Matthew LaMar).

A group has formed to campaign in opposition to the new proposed stadium tax.

You can watch major leaguers play baseball on TV today as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will square off on ESPN in the Spring Training opener.

Production from National League designated hitters is lagging behind their American League counterparts.

Jeff Passan lays out the possibilities of future MLB expansion. ($)

Stephen J. Nesbitt and Ken Rosenthal spoke to more than 20 players, coaches, and club officials to answer a simple question: why do the Pittsburgh Pirates keep losing? ($)

D1Baseball’s Top 25 sees only minor movement after opening weekend.

Jaime Jaquez Jr, a rookie with the playstyle of a veteran, has brought new life to the Miami Heat.

Have you ever thought to yourself: could I run Mac OS on an old handheld gaming device? If you answered “yes,” then by golly do I have the article for you.

I’m upset about the new videogame Helldivers 2. I’ve never actually played it and have only seen small bits of gameplay footage, but I’m upset because it has caused discourse on the 1997 film Starship Troopers to pop up again. I didn’t really know anything about the movie when I first watched it but I thought the message was pretty clear.

Take a look inside King of the Hammers, one of the biggest off-road racing events in the world.

Your song of the day is Where I Belong by Simple Plan, State Champs, and We The Kings.