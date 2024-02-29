Royals Rumblings - News for February 29, 2024

Michael Wacha reigned the zone in his spring debut:

His own criticism aside, Wacha looked the part in the small sample Tuesday, pounding the strike zone and using all his pitches to get ahead of the three batters he faced. The velocity was there, with his fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, and his changeup continued to throw hitters’ timing off. He even heard a little trash talk from his former team after the first pitch of the inning, when the Royals dealt with a PitchCom delay. “Some pace-of-play chirps coming over from that side, so I’ll have to shoot some texts over to those guys to keep it down,” Wacha said with a grin.

Tyler Tolbert is looking to break through to the majors this year:

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo was impressed with Tolbert’s 2023 campaign. He liked Tolbert’s versatility to play shortstop or either outfield spots. “He’s multidimensional,” Picollo said. “You know, it’s a speed element to it. There’s a defensive element to it. He’s really improved with the bat and it’s a different type of player.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains evaluates how the pitching has looked in the first week of spring:

On Sunday, it was Cole Ragans’ turn in the rotation against the Angels. It was the first time I was able to watch a game this spring and let’s just say that Ragans was incredibly impressive in his 2024 Cactus League debut. He spun two innings, striking out five. He allowed three hits, but those seemed to be sliders that just didn’t have enough movement. And it’s not like those hits were squared up. The Angles couldn’t make solid contact. Every year I head into spring training repeating a mantra: I will not get bamboozled by a strong Cactus League performance. Then damn if Ragans didn’t look like he was dealing in August. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a breakout pitcher from the previous season show up and destroy a hitter’s collective will to live in his first outing in Arizona. (I probably have, but spring training games are an exercise in fungibility, so…)

