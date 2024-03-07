Royals Rumblings - News for March 7, 2024

Tyler Duffey, signed to a minor league deal this offseason, was hit hard by a melanoma diagnosis:

Both of his parents had cancer, and hearing Duffey’s diagnosis brought a wave of grief along with it. His mom, Shanna, had breast cancer and died after complications from a blood clot in 2012, when Tyler was a junior at Rice University. His dad, Tim, had melanoma and died in 2021. The two shared a close bond when it came to baseball especially. Tim was “there for everything,” Tyler said; the two even drove to Tyler’s big league debut in 2016 together. “My parents are with me everywhere,” Duffey said, with tears falling down his face. “My brother and I are in a unique group. I’m not going to say we’re better for it, but we’ve seen some things that will change you. It’s all about perspective. Ultimately, just be happy for people. Be happy and you got to deal with what comes.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown hopes that Brady Singer’s rough 2023 will lead to improvements:

So sure, maybe getting his mechanics back in line would do the trick and could get him back to the guy he was in 2022 even with two pitches. But with how easy it is for a pitcher to get out of his mechanics, and if the margin for error is so slim, why not figure out a new way to get hitters out even if those mechanics aren’t there? Singer has started so many different times to work in a changeup, and the reality is that it just hasn’t worked. We’ve heard some of the why that doesn’t make you angry at the player. The way his arm rotates doesn’t fit with a typical changeup. Okay, makes sense. He’s just not comfortable. Okay, I get that for a bit. Brian Sweeney and the Royals approached adding a four-seamer and a sweeper last year. According to Baseball Savant, Singer didn’t throw a single four-seamer, though there were claims that some of his changeups actually were the fastball. He threw 14 sweepers, got swings on six, whiffs on three and ended four at bats with it without a hit. But that’s all he threw. In the article from Rogers, she mentions the conversation a bit at the time.

Jaylon Thompson at the Star spotlights prospect Javier Vaz:

Vaz recorded more walks (60) than strikeouts (54) in 2023. He began the season in High-A Quad Cities before being promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. “When things were going good, it was more so I was playing with a sense of freedom,” Vaz said. At each stop, Vaz showcased his hitting ability. He hit .304 with a 121 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) in 33 Double-A games, per Fangraphs. Vaz’s strikeout percentage slightly increased from 8.2% to 13.8% after his promotion, but overall... “He really had a strong first season and continued his success when he went to Double-A,” Royals director of player development Mitch Maier said.

An update on Royals hero Jordan Lyles:

Jordan Lyles (back tightness) said he feels better today and will play catch. Doesn’t seem like this will put him back any but #Royals will take it day by day. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 6, 2024

The Royals and Chiefs are finalizing community benefits agreements with Jackson County, which will be needed if they hope to sway voters that don’t believe the teams have earned their support.

Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs investigates which teams gained and lost the most in free agency this offseason.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey will be on the ballot in California this November for a seat in the Senate.

Albert Pujols is eyeing a future managerial gig.

Old friend Andy McCullough dives deep into the insular world of baseball real estate. ($)

UC Irvine enters while Indiana drops out of this week’s college baseball Top 25.

The mood in Texas is shifting against cryptocurrency miners, which the state was welcoming with open arms just a few years ago.

I’ve been feeling like jalapeños have gotten less spicy over time and I learned yesterday that this is not only a real trend but was done intentionally primarily to appease processing plants and now I’m mad at them and also Texas A&M.

Target is looking to compete with Amazon Prime with their own unlimited rush shipping subscription.

Yet another digital media company has been murdered by private equity kicked the bucket as Rooster Teeth will shutter after a 21-year run.

Your song of the day is Me Voy Enamorando by Chino y Nacho.