Royals Rumblings - News for April 11, 2024

Vinnie Pasquantino led the way last night to keep the winning streak going:

The Pasquatch has returned. And it might be the most encouraging sign for the offense despite everything that has gone right so far for the 8-4 Royals this year. Pasquantino, hitting third in the Royals’ lineup, had struggled through the first two weeks of the season, entering Wednesday hitting just .108 (4-for-37) without an extra-base hit. He was pressing at times and swinging at pitches out of the zone, which is atypical of him. But the rest of the Royals’ offense had been able to pick him up, and the five walks he drew entering Wednesday were encouraging. Finally, he paired the encouraging signs with results, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.

White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada will be out until at least the All-Star break with an adductor strain.

Mets right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga will be out through at least May with a shoulder injury.

A couple starting pitchers are hitting the IL with flexor strains: Boston’s Nick Pivetta and Washington’s Josiah Gray.

Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe is heading to the IL with an oblique strain.

Top prospect Jackson Holliday collected an RBI but went 0-fer in his big league debut.

Even the worst MLB teams are still quite good at playing baseball.

A’s pitcher Alex Wood has some interesting thoughts on offseason training and how that may be contributing to pitcher injuries.

Carlos Rodón is perhaps finally finding his form after a rough first season in the Bronx.

Lawmakers are attempting to stop Shohei Ohtani from doing the thing all rich people do: exploit loopholes to avoid paying taxes. ($)

The defending national champion LSU Tigers fell out while the runners-up Florida Gators tumbled in this week’s college baseball Top 25.

Rashee Rice is in some serious trouble.

The Los Angeles Clippers outscored the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter on Tuesday a comical 37-10.

With the PGA-LIV rift still driving fans away, what is the future of professional golf?

Speaking of, one of the only golf events worth watching tees off this morning at the 88th Masters.

AMC executives are regretting the exclusive Dune popcorn bucket.

Your song of the day is WIN by Jay Rock.