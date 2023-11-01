World Series Game Five open thread

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off tonight in Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field. Arizona’s season hangs in the balance as Texas needs just one win in three tries to secure the title. Each team will send their respective aces to the bump, with Nathan Eovaldi looking to close out the series and Zac Gallen attempting to keep the snakes alive. This could be the last Major League Baseball game of 2023 - savor it.