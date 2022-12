Royals Review editor Max Rieper joins Jacob Milham to dish on the Kansas City Royals in December! What front office and coaching changes have these two excited? Plus, what additions should the Royals be targeting ahead of the 2023 season? Find out all this and more on this episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.