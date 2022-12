Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco actually have some news to talk about! The Kansas City Royals make their first signing of the offseason, bringing in a veteran pitcher. Plus, how did the opening leg of John Sherman’s listening tour go? All that and more on this episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.