Royals Rundown: Kansas City Royals Record First Series Win, Are They Getting Hot?

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker sit down to get you up to speed on Kansas City Royals! What does the crew think about the still abysmal bats and who needs to step up? Plus, Brady Singer is not having a strong start to the 2023 season. Should fans be concerned about his slow start? Also, tune in for interviews from:

- Interim manager Paul Hoover, following the 3-1 loss Sunday

- Infield coach José Alguacil on Bobby Witt Jr.

Tune in for that and more on a jam-packed episode!

